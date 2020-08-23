AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Arapahoe 7, Grandview 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Arapahoe 004 300 0 — 7 8 1

Grandview 020 000 0 — 2 5 2

Cherry Creek 7, Eaglecrest 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 000 002 0 — 2 5 0

Cherry Creek 100 222 x — 7 8 1

Horizon 18, Rangeview 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview 201 0 — 3 4 2

Horizon (10)71 x — 18 17 1

Overland 20, Boulder 18

Score by innings:

Boulder 3(10)0 320 0 — 18

Overland 421 382 x — 20

WP — Overland: Pennie Siple (5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Aajanae Henry 4-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Chi’Ondra Johnson 4-4, 3B, RBI, 4 runs; Aaliyah Crawford 3-5, RBI, 4 runs; Katelyn Czerpak 3-5, 2 2B, RBI, 3 runs

Smoky Hill 11, Cherokee Trail 8

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 201 030 2 — 8

Smoky Hill 140 321 — 11

CROSS COUNTRY

Centennial League-Mullen Invitational

Boys team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 47 points, 2. Grandview 59, 3. Cherry Creek 80, 4. Mullen 90, 5. Arapahoe 111, 6. Eaglecrest 141, 7. Smoky Hill 157, 8. Overland 177

Top five individuals: 1. Peter Fox (Grandview), 16 minutes, 2.33 seconds; 2. Caden Smith (Cherokee Trail), 16:23.17; 3. Jake Sheykhet (Grandview), 16:31.97; 4. Michael Dudzic (Mullen), 16:58.42; 5. Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 16:23.17

Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 30 points, 2. Arapahoe 36, 3. Cherokee Trail 56, 4. Grandview 123, 5. Mullen 124, 6. Smoky Hill 162, 7. Eaglecrest 163

Top five individuals: 1. Riley Stewart (Cherry Creek), 17 minutes, 18.06 seconds; 2. Ava Mitchell (Arapahoe), 18:30.87; 3. Addison Price (Cherry Creek), 18:35.47; 4. Ava Escorcia (Arapahoe), 18:44.08; 5. Cameron McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 18:44.14

BOYS TENNIS

ARAPAHOE 7, SMOKY HILL 0

No. 1 singles — Max Garside (Arapahoe) def. Smoky Hill, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe) def. Smoky Hill, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Smoky hill, 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Connor Rundell/Francis Jasper (Arapahoe) def. Smoky Hill, 2-0; No. 2 doubles — Beau Moody/Maverick Malcolm (Arapahoe) def. Smoky Hill, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Jack Terwiliger/Matthew Maloney (Arapahoe) def. Smoky Hill, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Cole Garside/Jack Winslow (Arapahoe) def. Smoky Hill, 6-0, 6-0

CHERRY CREEK 7, GRANDVIEW 0

No. 1 singles — George Cavo (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Matt Batmunkh (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Aram Izmirian (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Kiril Kostadinov/Kristian Kostadinov (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Braden Mayer/Nathan Henden (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Ainsley Elliott-Beagle/Casey Dennis (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Blake Holst/Matthew Hu (Cherry Creek) def. Grandview, 6-1, 6-1

MULLEN 7, CHEROKEE TRAIL 0

No. 1 singles — Mac Caldwell (Mullen) def. Shawn Springer (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — George Henry Hanzel (Mullen) def. Collin Newberg (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Jack Barker (Mullen) def. Dohyun Kim (Cherokee Trail), 6-1, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Dante Dino/Greg McMullan (Mullen) def. Chase Harmon/Caden Warnick (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Luc Caldwell/Alex Evans (Mullen) def. Jack Dahl/Joey Demaynovich (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Patrick Duke/Colin Mackenzie (Mullen) def. Sam Dahl/Trevor Chancey (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Blake Zaragoza/Sean Phelps (Mullen) def. Nick Price/Ethan Singleton (Cherokee Trail), 6-4, 6-3

OVERLAND 4, EAGLECREST 3

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Eaglecrest, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Ilan Schinagel (Overland) def. Eaglecrest, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Henry Nguyen (Overland) def. Eaglecrest, 6-2, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Cogan Nguyen/Owen Snider (Overland) def. Eaglecrest, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6); No. 2 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Eldin Basic/Marcus Middleton (Overland), 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-0); No. 3 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Ryan Graves/Jeremiah Fey (Overland), 7-5, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Eaglecrest def. Michael Sitorus/Bogdan Malakhau (Overland), 6-1, 6-2