AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Doherty def. Vista PEAK 25-16, 26-24, 25-21
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 15, Ayden West 7, Ray Labit 3, Ella Travis 3, Quincy McCoy 2, Charli James. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 10, Kenzie Kirby 5, Joy Aburto 3, Abebe Johnson 3. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 28
BOYS SOCCER
Bear Creek 2, Eaglecrest 1
SOFTBALL
Boulder 20, Overland 4
Score by innings:
Boulder 820 (10) — 20
Overland 211 0 — 4
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (4 IP, 18 H, 20 R, 12 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Overland hitting: Asha Gidden 1-2, RBI; Pennie Siple 1-2, RBI; Elizabeth Kelly and Angelica Montelongo RBI
Cherokee Trail 8, Rock Canyon 4
Eaglecrest 22, Brighton 7
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 426 0(10) — 22
Brighton 050 11 — 7
WP — Eaglecrest: Addison Mower (3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Maddie Demoss 4-4, 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 5 runs; Izzy Ervin 4-5, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Megan Dugan 3-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Jac Smith 2-4, 3 RBI, 3 runs; McKenna George 2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Addison Mower 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, run;
Kennedy 27, Aurora Central 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Kennedy (12)96 — 27 8 0
Aur. Central 210 — 3 0 6
LP — Aurora Central: Stephanie Gomez (3 IP, 8 H, 27 R, 15 ER, 19 BB, 6 K). Aurora Central hitting: Alyanna Espino RBI; Esmerelda Flores, Stephanie Gomez and Juliana Marquez runs
Valor Christian 6, Grandview 5
Score by innings:
Valor Christian 001 130 1 — 6
Grandview 100 121 0 — 5
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 4, Palmer Ridge 1
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 3 — 4
Palmer Ridge 0 1 — 1