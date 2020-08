AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SOFTBALL

Hinkley 26, Jefferson 12

Mountain Range 14, Rangeview 3

Score by innings:

Mtn. Range 620 6 — 14

Rangeview 001 2 — 3

BOYS TENNIS

REGIS JESUIT 7, HERITAGE 0

No. 1 singles — Morgan Schilling (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Conor Kaczmarczyk (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Cameron Kruep (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Grigor Karakelyan/Andy Schuiling (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Jack Carbone/James Lynch (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Aidan Sobolevsky/Alexander Samuelson (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Brady Jenkins/Ryan McCarthy (Regis Jesuit) def. Heritage, 6-3, 7-5