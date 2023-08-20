AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Doherty def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-15, 25-10, 25-18
Vista PEAK kills: Mindy Allred 3, Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK digs: Ayden West 6, Riley Circle 5, Yasir Dickey 5. Vista PEAK assists: Ava Eltzroth 5, Mady Eltzroth 4
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 1, Bear Creek 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 1 0 — 1
Bear Creek 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest goal: Japheth Giorgis
Rangeview 4, Highlands Ranch 1
Smoky Hill 7, Sand Creek 2
Score by halves:
Sand Creek 1 1 — 2
Smoky Hill 3 4 — 7
SOFTBALL
Boulder 22, Overland 10
Score by innings:
Overland 622 0 — 10
Boulder 4(10)6 2 — 22
LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (2 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Overland hitting: Gabrielle Scroggin 2-3, 2B, run; Sasha Davis 1-3, 3 RBI, run; Kourtnie Batcho 1-2, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Anaiah Patterson 2 runs, RBI
Eaglecrest 3, Brighton 1
Score by innings:
Brighton 001 000 0 — 1
Eaglecrest 102 000 x — 3
WP — Eaglecrest: Zaya Elliott (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jordan Stilley 1-2, run; Jac Smith 1-3, 2B, run; Addison Mower and Izzy Ervin RBI
Mike Felton Showcase (at Barnes Complex)
Loveland 12, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 000 0 — 0
Loveland 164 1 — 12
LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Jenna Patterson 1-1; Abi Puschaver 1-1
Northglenn Tournament
Vista PEAK 19, Skyview 4
Score by innings:
Skyview 013 — 4
Vista PEAK (11)62 — 19
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Palmer Ridge 0
Smoky Hill 2, Grandview 1
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 0 0 1 — 1
Smoky Hill 1 0 1 0 — 2
Grandview goal: Emma Cary. Smoky Hill goal: Elyse Bailey, Molly Keating. Smoky Hill assist: Henley Whitehead