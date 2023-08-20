AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Doherty def. Vista PEAK Prep 25-15, 25-10, 25-18

Vista PEAK kills: Mindy Allred 3, Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK digs: Ayden West 6, Riley Circle 5, Yasir Dickey 5. Vista PEAK assists: Ava Eltzroth 5, Mady Eltzroth 4

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 1, Bear Creek 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 0 — 1

Bear Creek 0 0 — 0

Eaglecrest goal: Japheth Giorgis

Rangeview 4, Highlands Ranch 1

Smoky Hill 7, Sand Creek 2

Score by halves:

Sand Creek 1 1 — 2

Smoky Hill 3 4 — 7

SOFTBALL

Boulder 22, Overland 10

Score by innings:

Overland 622 0 — 10

Boulder 4(10)6 2 — 22

LP — Overland: Pennie Siple (2 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 3 BB, 0 K). Overland hitting: Gabrielle Scroggin 2-3, 2B, run; Sasha Davis 1-3, 3 RBI, run; Kourtnie Batcho 1-2, RBI, 2 runs, SB; Anaiah Patterson 2 runs, RBI

Eaglecrest 3, Brighton 1

Score by innings:

Brighton 001 000 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 102 000 x — 3

WP — Eaglecrest: Zaya Elliott (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jordan Stilley 1-2, run; Jac Smith 1-3, 2B, run; Addison Mower and Izzy Ervin RBI

Mike Felton Showcase (at Barnes Complex)

Loveland 12, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 000 0 —  0

Loveland 164 1 — 12

LP — Regis Jesuit: Alex Tavlarides (2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Jenna Patterson 1-1; Abi Puschaver 1-1

Northglenn Tournament

Vista PEAK 19, Skyview 4

Score by innings:

Skyview 013 — 4

Vista PEAK (11)62 — 19

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 2, Palmer Ridge 0

Smoky Hill 2, Grandview 1

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 0 0 1 — 1

Smoky Hill 1 0 1 0 — 2

Grandview goal: Emma Cary. Smoky Hill goal: Elyse Bailey, Molly Keating. Smoky Hill assist: Henley Whitehead

