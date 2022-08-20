AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
SOFTBALL
Chaparral 16, Smoky Hill 3
Score by innings:
Chaparral 265 3 — 16
Smoky Hill 201 0 — 3
LP — Smoky Hill: Kahiau Bentosino (2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 0 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Danika Wood 1-2, RBI; Gabi Giroux 1-1, 2B, run; Kahiau Bentosino 1-1, 2B, run; Kiley Snyder run
Doherty 11, Vista PEAK 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Doherty 162 110 — 11 15 2
Vista PEAK 100 020 — 3 4 3
LP — Vista PEAK: Amara Herrera (6 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Amara Herrera 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Lauren Reed 1-1, run; Anastasia Molina 1-3, run
Rangeview 13, Thornton 0
Score by innings:
Thornton 000 0 — 0
Rangeview 544 x — 13
Vista PEAK 7, Rangeview 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rangeview 210 0 — 3 5 5
Vista PEAK 421 0 — 7 7 1
WP — Vista PEAK: Jshnee Whisman (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Anastasia Molina 3-3, 2B, 2 runs; Nayely Duran 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Amara Herrera 1-2, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Camila Caldera 1-3, RBI
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 1, Cheyenne Mountain 0