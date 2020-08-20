AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Vista PEAK Prep 17, Overland 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Overland 303 01 — 7 8 2

Vista PEAK 350 9x — 17 15 0

LP — Overland: Chi’Ondra Johnson (4 IP, 9 H, 17 H, 9 ER, 9 ER, 4 K). Overland hitting: Makenna Batcho 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Chi’Ondra Johnson 1-1, 2 runs; Aajanae Henry 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Sharon Morales Cortes 2B, RBI. Vista PEAK hitting: Kennedi LeDuff 3-3, HR, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Jenna Hurrell 2-3, 5 RBI, run; Leslie Barron 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Valeria Robles 2-2, 2B, RBI, run; Isabella Chambers 2-3, 3 runs

BOYS TENNIS

ARAPAHOE 6, OVERLAND 1

No. 1 singles — Badreddin Messaudi (Overland) def. Max Garside (Arapahoe), 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Spencer Pierpont (Arapahoe) def. Overland, 6-3, 2-0; No. 3 singles — Tyler Rock (Arapahoe) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Francis Jasper/Connor Rundell (Arapahoe) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Maverick Malcolm/Beau Moody (Arapahoe) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Matthew Maloney/Jack Terwilliger (Arapahoe) def. Overland, 7-5, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Jack Winslow/Cole Garside (Arapahoe) def. Overland, 6-0, 6-1

CHERRY CREEK 6, GRANDVIEW 1

No. 1 singles — Cherry Creek def. James Noh (Grandview), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Rishi Wagh (Grandview) def. Cherry Creek, 7-5, 0-6, 10-7; No. 3 singles — Cherry Creek def. Bruno Denegri Perez, 7-6 (1), 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Mark Yan/Josh Son (Grandview), 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Evan Mehleck/Miles Torgerson (Grandview), 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Alex Eckley/Matthew Park (Grandview), 7-5, 6-4; No. 4 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Kaleb Heintz/Josh Omer (Grandview), 6-2, 6-1