AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pueblo West def. Overland 25-6, 25-10, 25-12

ThunderRidge def. Smoky Hill, 3-2

BOYS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 5, Ponderosa 0

Score by halves:

Ponderosa 0 0 — 0

Cher. Trail 2 3 — 5

Fairview 4, Grandview 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 1 0 — 1

Fairview 1 3 — 4

SOFTBALL

Cherokee Trail 15, Rock Canyon 2

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 402 45 — 15

Rock Canyon 000 20 —  2

WP — Cherokee Trail: Emma Rice (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Julia Russell 3-4, 3 RBI; Emma Rice 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Kylie Twilt 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Addi Krei 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jocelyn Steiner 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kennedy Brian 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Kiki Pryor 2 runs

Mike Felton Showcase (at Barnes Softball Complex)

Regis Jesuit 13, Mountain View 1

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 246 1 — 13

Mtn. View 000 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 12, Thompson Valley 2

Northglenn Tournament

Doherty 9, Rangeview 3

Score by innings:

Rangeview 120 000 — 3

Doherty 202 140 — 9

Rangeview hitting: Isella Gonzalez and Anna Salazar RBI

Rangeview 11, Northglenn 4

Rangeview hitting: Devyn Davenport 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Anna Salazar 2-4, run

Vista PEAK 14, Arvada 4

Score by innings:

Arvada 200 02 — 4

Vista PEAK 351 14 — 14

