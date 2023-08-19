AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Pueblo West def. Overland 25-6, 25-10, 25-12
ThunderRidge def. Smoky Hill, 3-2
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 5, Ponderosa 0
Score by halves:
Ponderosa 0 0 — 0
Cher. Trail 2 3 — 5
Fairview 4, Grandview 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 1 0 — 1
Fairview 1 3 — 4
SOFTBALL
Cherokee Trail 15, Rock Canyon 2
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 402 45 — 15
Rock Canyon 000 20 — 2
WP — Cherokee Trail: Emma Rice (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Julia Russell 3-4, 3 RBI; Emma Rice 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, run; Kylie Twilt 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Addi Krei 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jocelyn Steiner 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Kennedy Brian 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Kiki Pryor 2 runs
Mike Felton Showcase (at Barnes Softball Complex)
Regis Jesuit 13, Mountain View 1
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 246 1 — 13
Mtn. View 000 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 12, Thompson Valley 2
Northglenn Tournament
Doherty 9, Rangeview 3
Score by innings:
Rangeview 120 000 — 3
Doherty 202 140 — 9
Rangeview hitting: Isella Gonzalez and Anna Salazar RBI
Rangeview 11, Northglenn 4
Rangeview hitting: Devyn Davenport 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Anna Salazar 2-4, run
Vista PEAK 14, Arvada 4
Score by innings:
Arvada 200 02 — 4
Vista PEAK 351 14 — 14