AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022:

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest 14, Chaparral 3

Score by innings:

Chaparral  300 000 —   3

Eaglecrest  420 053 — 14

Overland 21, Aurora Central 8

Score by innings:

Overland  (10)23 6 — 21

Aur. Central  402 2 —   8

Valor Christian 4, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail        000 000 0 — 0

Valor Christian  000 202 x — 4

