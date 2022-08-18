AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022:
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest 14, Chaparral 3
Score by innings:
Chaparral 300 000 — 3
Eaglecrest 420 053 — 14
Overland 21, Aurora Central 8
Score by innings:
Overland (10)23 6 — 21
Aur. Central 402 2 — 8
Valor Christian 4, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 000 000 0 — 0
Valor Christian 000 202 x — 4