AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020:

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central 13, Arvada 8

CHATFIELD 10, REGIS JESUIT 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Chatfield 100 130 5 — 10 13 0

Regis Jesuit 000 001 0 — 1 5 0

BOYS TENNIS

RANGEVIEW 5, NORTHGLENN 2

No. 1 singles — Caleb Urban (Rangeview) def. Northglenn, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Nathaniel Urban (Rangeview) def. Northglenn, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Samuel Burdick (Rangeview) def. Northglenn, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6; No. 1 doubles — Kaiyan Ivey/Matthew Marshall (Rangeview) def. Northglenn, 5-7, 6-0, 12-10; No. 2 doubles — Harry Sledge/Giovanni Palazzolo (Rangeview) def. Northglenn, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Northglenn def. Rangeview, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Northglenn def. Rangeview, 6-0, 6-0

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet No. 3 (at Meadow Hills G.C.)

Team scores (par 288): 1. REGIS JESUIT 299; 2. Castle View 301; 3. Rock Canyon 311; 4. Heritage 315; 5. Chaparral 318; 6. Highlands Ranch 319; 7. Legend 322; 8. Mountain Vista 328; 9. ThunderRidge 330; 10. Ponderosa 332; 11. Douglas County 342

Top 10 individuals (par 70): T1. TRENTON SCHULTZ (REGIS JESUIT) 72; T1. Casey Jacobsen (Castle View) 72; T3. TEDDY HUMMEL (REGIS JESUIT) 73; T3. Brock Larsen (Chaparral) 73; T3. Nick Fallin (Rock Canyon) 73; 7. RYAN OCCHIONERO (REGIS JESUIT) 74; 8. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 75; T9. Ryan Peragallo (Highlands Ranch) 76; T9. Josh Lowery (Mountain Vista) 76; T9. Jack Stafford (Chaparral) 76