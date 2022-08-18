AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
SOFTBALL
ThunderRidge 8, Eaglecrest 6
BOYS GOLF
Adams City Golf Classic (at Highland Hills G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Gateway 287; 2. Aurora Central 434
Top five individuals (par 71): 1. Harold Johnson (Gateway) 86; 2. Ronan McNeal (Gateway) 96; 3. Andrew Lopez (Thornton) 99; 4. Vincent Johnson (Gateway) 105; 5. Daniel Long (Adams City) 106
Continental League Tournament No. 3 (at Meadow Hills G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Highlands Ranch 288; 2. REGIS JESUIT 294; 3. Rock Canyon 300; 4. Castle View 303; 5. Legend 304; 6. ThunderRidge 309; 7. Mountain Vista 312; 8. Douglas County 313; T9. Ponderosa 316; T9. Heritage 316; 11. Chaparral 376
Top 10 individuals (par 70): T1. JAKE IRVINE (REGIS JESUIT) 69; T1. Connor Scheich (Mountain Vista) 69; 3. Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch) 70; T4. Mason Conrad (Rock Canyon) 71; T4. Talen Turnbaugh (Douglas County) 71; T7. Gavin Crowley (Heritage) 72; T7. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 72; T7. Billy Verstraate (Highlands Ranch) 72; T7. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 72; T7. Nas Kim (Highlands Ranch) 72
Regis Jesuit results: T1. Jake Irvine 69; T13. Cole Dewey 74; T13. Ben Sander 74; T22. Colson Morley 77; T22. Eli Handler 77
Denver Prep League Tournament (at Kennedy G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Denver East 227; 2. Denver North 230; 3. Denver South 256; T4. RANGEVIEW 261; T4. Northfield 261; 6. George Washington 267; 7. VISTA PEAK 288; 8. Thomas Jefferson 295
Top 10 individuals (par 71): T1. Elijah Johnson (Denver East) 84; T1. Kyle Shaw (Denver East) 74; T1. Sawyer Klein (Denver North) 74; 4. Adin Vasquez (Denver North) 75; 5. Bielly Phasay (Westminster) 76; 6. Noah Boyd (Denver East) 79; T7. Scott Bovard (Denver East) 81; T7. Aidan Larson (Denver North) 81; T9. Ben Brunschwig (George Washington) 82; T9. Alexander Kukreja (Denver East) 82; T9. Liam Ray (Denver South) 82
Rangeview results: 12. DeAngelo Williams 85; T16. Khiem Davison 87; 20. Mason Hoffschneider 89; T23. Nate Urban 92; Vista PEAK results: T13. Connor Angelini 86; 30. Ezekial MacLeay 98; 32. Casey Nesbitt 104; 35. Zachary Woodbury 115