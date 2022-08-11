AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS GOLF

Continental League Meet No. 2 (at King’s Deer G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Highlands Ranch 295; 2. Rock Canyon 298; 3. Legend 305; 4. REGIS JESUIT 311; 5. Heritage 312; 6. Douglas County 315; T7. ThunderRidge 317; T7. Castle View 317; 9. Mountain Vista 326; 10. Ponderosa 330; 11. Chaparral 387

Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Aiden Krusoe (Highlands Ranch) 70; T2. Spencer Schlagel (Legend) 71; T2. Charlie Tucker (Rock Canyon) 71; 4. Nas Kim (Highlands Ranch) 72; T5. Gavin Amella (Castle View) 73; T5. Talen Turnbaugh (Douglas County) 73; T5. Timothy Gibas (Legend) 73; T8. Mason Conrad (Rock Canyon) 74; T8. Zane Aiken (Ponderosa) 74; T8. Luke Cushman (Castle View) 74

Regis Jesuit results: T14. Cole Dewey 77, T23. Colson Morley 78, T25. Jake Irvine 79, T29. Eli Handler 80

Sun Devil Invitational (at Saddle Rock G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Arapahoe 216; 2. Cheyenne Mountain 217; 3. Cherry Creek 3 221; 4. Kent Denver 223; 5. Vail Mountain 224; 6. Colorado Academy 225; T7. GRANDVIEW 229; T7. Grand Junction 229; T7. Kent Denver 2 229; T10. REGIS JESUIT 230; T10. Montrose 230; T12. Lutheran 231; T12. Highlands Ranch 231; 14. Peak to Peak 234; T15. Arapahoe 2 238; T15. Colorado Academy 2 238; 17. Cherry Creek 242; T18. Kent Denver 3 253; T18. Rock Canyon 253; T18. Aspen 253; 21. Mountain Vista 254; 22. The Classical Academy 260; 23. Cherry Creek 2 263; 24. Peak to Peak 2 270; 25. Dawson 271; 26. The Classical Academy 2 293; T27. Stratton 310; T27. Littleton 310

Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Ben Ramsden-Wood (Kent Denver) 67; 2. Max Zadvorny (Arapahoe) 68; 3. Charlie Doyle (Cheyenne Mountain) 69; 4. Andre Dumonteil (Cherry Creek) 71; T5. JORDAN ULITZKY (GRANDVIEW) 72; T5. Kale Parthen (Cheyenne Mountain) 72; T5. Everett Gillett (Vail Mountain) 72; T8. Jackson Smith (Arapahoe) 73; T8. AJ Papajohn (Lutheran) 73; T8. Dalton Schwartz (Cherry Creek) 73; T8. George Grady (Peak to Peak) 73

Grandview results: T5. Jordan Ulitzky 72, T32. Andrew Sinar 77, T46. Michael Rosman 80, T89. Nick Scott 92; Regis Jesuit results: T26. Sam Walker 76, T32. Eshaan Palanati 77, T32. Ben Sander 77, T76. Reid Weber 87