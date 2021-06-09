AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:
BASEBALL
Vista PEAK 16, Eaglecrest 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Vista PEAK 5, Rangeview 0
Centennial League Challenge
Grandview 1, Cherry Creek 0 (OT)
Grandview goal: Naomi Clark
GIRLS GOLF
Class 5A Southern Region (at Broken Tee G.C.)
Team scores: Cherry Creek 236; Legend 251; Castle View 277; EAGLECREST 279; Lakewood 279; Pine Creek 282
Top 10 individuals (par 72): 1. Rachel Penzenstadler (Cherry Creek) 73; 2. Merielle Gojo (Cherry Creek) 79; 3. Elan Fleetwood (Legend) 80; 4. EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 83; 5. Alyssa Chin (Cherry Creek) 84; T6. SAVANNA BECKER (EAGLECREST) 85; T6. Kaitlyn Park (Pine Creek) 85; T6. Talia Wilson (Legend) 85; 9. Paige Carlson (Legend) 86; 10. Aerin Pak (Cherry Creek) 87