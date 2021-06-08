AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, June 7, 2021:
BASEBALL
Rangeview 9, Overland 2
Regis Jesuit 3, Mountain Range 0
Smoky Hill 6, Eaglecrest 5 (8 inn.)
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek 14, Regis Jesuit 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 14, Arapahoe 4
GIRLS GOLF
Class 5A Central Regional (at City Park G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 231; 2. Arapahoe 241; 3. Horizon 262; 4. Heritage 264; 5. Rampart 265; 6. Ralston Valley 267; 7. Rocky Mountain 273; 8. Denver East 281; 9. Fruita Monument 298; 10. SMOKY HILL 308; 11. Prairie View 321; 12. Vista Ridge 355; Bear Creek
Top 10 individuals: 1. Sloane Post (Arapahoe) 72; T2. Morgan Gilmore (Horizon) 76; T2. Lily Nelson (Prairie View) 76; T4. Gisella Lagrimas (Rock Canyon) 77; T4. Grace Dunkleberger (Rock Canyon) 77; T7. Jenna Bistline (Rampart) 78; T7. Sydney Taylor (Rocky Mountain) 78; T7. Molly Stratton (Arapahoe) 78; 10. Kaylee Snow (Denver East) 79
Class 5A Northern Regional (at Coyote Creek G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Loveland 212; 2. Chaparral 244; 3. Arvada West 250; 4. REGIS JESUIT 251; 5. GRANDVIEW 262; 6. Doherty 271; 7. Fairview 275; 8. Highlands Ranch 277; 9. Brighton 320; 10. Grand Junction 321
Top 10 individuals (par 71): 1. Katelyn Lehigh (Loveland) 66; 2. Taylor Bandemer (Loveland) 71; T3. Brooks Hudson (Chaparral) 72; T3. Kat Kachel (Doherty) 72; 5. Anju Ogi (Arvada West) 73; 6 Ava Hockey (Fairview) 74; 7. Maryn Harlow (Loveland) 75; 8. CAITLIN NEUMANN (REGIS JESUIT) 77; 9. EMAAN ADIL (REGIS JESUIT) 81; 10. Elena Hernandez (Chaparral) 82