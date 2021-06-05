AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, June 4, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Rock Canyon 4, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 000 000 0 — 0
Rock Canyon 102 010 x — 4
LP — Cherokee Trail: Bryce Moseley (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Brett Barber 1-2; Joe Clinton 1-3; Connor Hardman 1-3
GIRLS SOCCER
Centennial League Challenge
Cherokee Trail 2, Grandview 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 2 — 2
Grandview 0 0 — 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Colorado Academy 12, Grandview 10
Eaglecrest 19, Douglas County 9
Lewis-Palmer 15, Overland 1