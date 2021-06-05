AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, June 4, 2021:

BASEBALL

Rock Canyon 4, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail     000 000 0 — 0

Rock Canyon  102 010 x — 4

LP — Cherokee Trail: Bryce Moseley (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Brett Barber 1-2; Joe Clinton 1-3; Connor Hardman 1-3

GIRLS SOCCER

Centennial League Challenge

Cherokee Trail 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  0  2 — 2

Grandview  0  0 — 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Colorado Academy 12, Grandview 10

Eaglecrest 19, Douglas County 9

Lewis-Palmer 15, Overland 1

