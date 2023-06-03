AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, June 3, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Class 5A State Championship (at All-Star Park)
Valor Christian 4, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cherokee Trail 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Valor Christian 011 200 x — 4 9 2
LP — Cherokee Trail: Keegan Eberly (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Akoi Burton 1-3; Bowen Tabola 1-3; Tommy Munch 1-3; Johnny Robledo 1-3