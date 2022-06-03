AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, June 3, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Class 5A Championship Series (at All-City Stadium)
Cherokee Trail 12, Broomfield 8
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Broomfield 003 100 4 — 8 10 1
Cher. Trail 240 033 x — 12 13 2
WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (7 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Will Parsons 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Bowen Tabola 2-3, 2B, RBI; Thomas Munch 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kaelen Bing 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Brett Barber 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Coby Austin 2-4, RBI, run; Braeden Reichert 2-4, RBI, run; Nick Barber RBI, run; Dylan Hommes 2 SBs, run