AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, June 3, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Class 5A Championship Series (at All-City Stadium)

Cherokee Trail 12, Broomfield 8

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Broomfield  003 100 4 —  8  10  1

Cher. Trail   240 033 x — 12  13  2

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (7 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Will Parsons 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Bowen Tabola 2-3, 2B, RBI; Thomas Munch 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kaelen Bing 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Brett Barber 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, 2 runs; Coby Austin 2-4, RBI, run; Braeden Reichert 2-4, RBI, run; Nick Barber RBI, run; Dylan Hommes 2 SBs, run

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments