AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, June 3, 2021:
BASEBALL
Mullen 14, Overland 0
Regis Jesuit 6, Chaparral 1
Score by innings:
Chaparral 000 000 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 040 020 x — 6
WP — Regis Jesuit: Brock Weiss (6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Finn O’Connor 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Charlie Doubet 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Sergio Padilla 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Nate McHugh 1-2, run
TRACK & FIELD
Centennial League Qualifier (at Legacy Stadium)
Boys team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 191 points; 2. Cherry Creek 112.5; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 91; 4. SMOKY HILL 84.50; 5. EAGLECREST 73; 6. OVERLAND 38; 7. Mullen 28
Aurora boys winners: 100 meter dash — Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 10.58 seconds; 200 meter dash — Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 21.66 seconds; 400 meter dash — Andrew Naylor (Smoky Hill), 51.36 seconds; 800 meter run — Noble Haskell (Smoky Hill), 2 minutes, 6.53 seconds; 1,600 meter run — Peter Fox (Grandview), 4 minutes, 22.24 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — Sonny Thompkins (Grandview), 14.86 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — Malique Singleton (Grandview), 40.81 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Cherokee Trail, 43.28 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — Grandview, 1 minute, 28.72 seconds; High jump — Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 6 feet, 2 inches; Pole vault — Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 12 feet, 6 inches; Long jump — Ismael Cisse (Overland), 20 feet, 1/2 inch; Triple jump — Sonny Thompkins (Grandview), 43 feet; Shot put — Moosah Alsaffar (Grandview), 48 feet, 5 inches
Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 229 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 132; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 77; 4. EAGLECREST 74; T5. SMOKY HILL 60; T5. Mullen 60; 7. OVERLAND 32
Aurora girls winners: 200 meter dash — Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), 25.71 seconds; 400 meter dash — Saniya Craft (Grandview), 1 minute, 2.21 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — Zeaniah Wedgeworth (Overland), 14.51 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Smoky Hill, 50.45 seconds; High jump — Jade Weathersby (Grandview), 5 feet; Triple jump — Julia Cacciavillani (Grandview), 32 feet, 7 inches; Shot put — Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest), 34 feet, 9 1/2 inches