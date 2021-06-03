AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, June 2, 2021:

BASEBALL

Legend 3, Regis Jesuit 2

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit  000 200 0 — 2

Legend         001 110 x — 3

LP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 1-2, RBI, run, 2 SBs; Alec Willis 1-3, RBI; Nate McHugh 1-3; Max Valdez run

Vista PEAK 3, Rangeview 2

Score by innings:

Rangeview  000 200 0 — 2

Vista PEAK  010 100 1 — 3

WP — Vista PEAK: Tito Braun (3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Andres May 2-4, RBI; Trey Gray 2-4, RBI; Ben Spengler 2-3, 2B; Anthony Porras RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Centennial League Challenge

Mullen 5, Eaglecrest 4 (OT)

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  4  0  0 — 4

Mullen        2  2  1 — 5

BOYS SWIMMING

Brighton 106, Aurora Public Schools 69

200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 49.62 seconds; 200 yard freestyle1. GAVIN HARDING (APS), 1 minute, 51.77 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Calvin Ngo (Brighton), 2 minutes, 24.73 seconds; 50 yard freestyle1. ETHAN SROUFE (APS), 23.93 seconds; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Robert Jorstad (Brighton), 55.78 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. GAVIN HARDING (APS), 50.52 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Adrien Ambrosio (Brighton), 6 minutes, 13.84 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay1. APS (Dylan Soufre, Liam Ross, Gavin Harding, Ethan Sroufe), 1 minute, 39.95 seconds; 100 yard backstroke 1. ETHAN SOUFRE (APS), 59.09 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke1. DYLAN SOUFRE (APS), 1 minute, 14.96 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Brighton, 3 minutes, 44.20 seconds

BOYS LACROSSE

Douglas County 8, Smoky Hill 3

Lewis-Palmer 19, Eaglecrest 5

Pine Creek 22, Overland 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Fairview 11, Regis Jesuit 10

