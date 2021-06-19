AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, June 19, 2021:
TRACK & FIELD
Centennial League Championships
Boys team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 187 points; 2. Cherry Creek 154; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 122; 4. EAGLECREST 72; 5. Arapahoe 69; 6. SMOKY HILL 59; 7. Mullen 19
Aurora boys champions: 100 meter dash — Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 10.71 seconds; 200 meter dash — Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 21.71 seconds; 400 meter dash — Luke Ming (Eaglecrest), 49.44 seconds; 800 meter run — Caden Smith (Cherokee Trail), 1 minute, 55.01 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.40 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — Malique Singleton (Grandview), 38.60 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Grandview, 41.48 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — Grandview, 1 minute, 28.52 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — Cherokee Trail, 8 minutes, 1.22 seconds; High jump — Zane Cole (Grandview), 6 feet, 3 inches; Pole vault — Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 12 feet, 1 inch; Shot put — Moosah Alsaffar (Grandview), 47 feet, 4 inches
Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 180 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 161; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 96; 4. Mullen 83; 5. Arapahoe 79; 6. EAGLECREST 46; 7. SMOKY HILL 45; 8. OVERLAND 27
Aurora girls champions: 400 meter dash — Molly Skurcenski (Grandview), 57.32 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — Zeaniah Wedgeworth (Overland), 14.27 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Grandview, 48.34 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — Cherokee Trail, 3 minutes, 59.96 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — Cherokee Trail, 9 minutes, 30.85 seconds; High jump — Haley Glunz (Grandview), 5 feet, 2 inches; Shot put — Shanah Estangle (Cherokee Trail), 34 feet, 3 1/2 inches; Discus — Shanah Estangle (Cherokee Trail), 92 feet, 10 inches
Continental League Championships
Boys team scores: 1. Rock Canyon 129 points; 2. Castle View 99; 3. Legend 98.5; 4. Douglas County 79; T5. REGIS JESUIT 78.5; T5. Chaparral 78.5; 7. Highlands Ranch 58; 8. Mountain Vista 55; 9. Ponderosa 54.50; 10. ThunderRidge 49; 11. Heritage 39
Regis Jesuit boys champions: 100 meter dash — D’Andre Barnes, 10.73 seconds; 200 meter dash — D’Andre Barnes, 21.90 seconds; Discus — Nunie Tuitele, 150 feet, 7 inches; High jump — Luke Ford, 5 feet, 10 inches
Girls team scores: 1. Mountain Vista 136 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 134.20; 3. Rock Canyon 114; 4. Castle View 113.40; 5. Heritage 85.20; 6. Douglas County 80; 7. Chaparral 58.5; 8. Highlands Ranch 43.5; 9. ThunderRidge 41; 10. Legend 37; 11. Ponderosa 19.20
Regis Jesuit girls champions: 4×800 meter relay — Alexandra Collins, Kylie Martin, Molly Kate McCloskey, Amelie Colsman, 9 minute, 51.51 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — Fabiola Belibi, 14.35 seconds; 800 meter run — Amelie Colsman, 2 minutes, 22.72 seconds; Long jump — Fabiola Belibi, 19 feet, 7 1/2 inches
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 5A state playoffs (semifinals) — (state scoreboard/schedule)
Valor Christian 10, Regis Jesuit 7
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 1 2 2 2 — 7
Valor Christian 1 3 2 4 — 10
Regis Jesuit goals: Will McFadden 2, Jack Casey, Harrison Fuller, Connor Nesbitt, Jack Ringhofer, Fletcher Sullivan. Regis Jesuit assist: Logan White
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals) — (state scoreboard/schedule)
Regis Jesuit 11, Fairview 7
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 5 6 — 11
Fairview 4 3 — 7
Regis Jesuit goals: Grace Weigand 4, Krissy Rael 3, Carly Kennedy 2, Cate Lord 2. Regis Jesuit assists: Krissy Rael 3, Charlotte Ford. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (22 shots on goal-15 saves)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Region 5: Eaglecrest def. Fort Lupton 25-16, 25-17, 25-21
Region 6: Regis Jesuit def. Bear Creek, 3-0
Region 7: Cherry Creek def. Colorado Springs Christian School 25-17, 25-13, 25-12