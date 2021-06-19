AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, June 18, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 1,005 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 761; 3. Arapahoe 700; 4. GRANDVIEW 657; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 637; 6. Mullen 353; 7. OVERLAND 103

Event champions: 200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek (Cade Martin, Henry Batson, Will Dravenstott, Bryce Ortanes), 1 minute, 34.27 seconds (meet record, previous 1:35.88 by Cherry Creek in 2013); 200 yard freestyle — 1. Fletcher Hayes (Arapahoe), 1 minute, 43 seconds (meet record, previous 1:41.80 by Jake Markham in 2013/pool record, previous 1:41.44 by Blake Wilton in 2018); 200 yard individual medley — 1. Noah Maestas (Mullen), 1 minute, 56.72 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. KEEGAN CHATHAM (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 21.37 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Conrad Eck (Cherry Creek), 510.90 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Bryce Ortanes (Cherry Creek), 52.57 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 47.50 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. JAKE BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 4 minutes, 48.01 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek (Jackson Schuster, Nikolas Silolahti, Blake Jorgens, Bryce Ortanes), 1 minute, 26.36 seconds (meet record, previous 1:26.43 by Grandview in 2015; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Fletcher Hayes (Arapahoe), 49.40 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 57.29 seconds (meet record, previous 58.24 by Kadin Denner in 2021); 400 yard freestyle — 1. Cherry Creek (Will Dravenstott, Blake Jorgens, Nikolas Silolahti, Bryce Ortanes), 3 minutes, 11.84 seconds

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Region 8 tournament

Cherokee Trail def. Stargate School 18-25, 25-17, 28-26, 19-25, 15-10