AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, June 10, 2021:

BASEBALL

Douglas County 8, Grandview 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview    320 000 2 — 7  13  2

Douglas Co.  101 104 1 — 8  12  1

LP — Grandview: Chase Dahir (2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Ty Chapman 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Matthew Klaess 2-3; Ryan Depew 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Bradley Marshall 2-4, 2 RBI; Kohl Rullo HR; Devin Halvorson & Mason Odegard RBI

Vista PEAK 9, Overland 8

Score by innings:

Overland    300 000 5 — 8

Vista PEAK  421 110 x — 9

WP — Vista PEAK: Zack Earls (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 3-3, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ben Spengler 2-2, 2 2B, RBI, run; Zack Earls 2-3, 2 runs; Jovo Bautista 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Aaron Zarco 2 RBI; Anthony Porras & Brody Severin RBI

Weld Central 14, Aurora Central 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Northglenn 9, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Northglenn  3  6 — 9

Gateway      0  0 — 0

Prairie View 4, Vista PEAK 3 (OT)

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK   2  1  0 — 3

Prairie View  2  1  1 — 4

Rangeview 5, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview  4  1 — 5

Hinkley       0  0 — 0

Hinkley saves: Camilla Davis (20 shots on goal-15 saves)

Rock Canyon 4, Regis Jesuit 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit   1  0 — 1

Rock Canyon  1  3 — 4

Centennial League Challenge

Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  0  0 — 0

Grandview  3  4 — 7

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview 15, Prairie View 13

Score by quarters:

Grandview   4  2  4  5 — 15

Prairie View  4  5  2  2 — 13

Regis Jesuit 10, Arapahoe 4

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe     2  0  0  2 —   4

Regis Jesuit  4  3  2  1 — 10

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Legend def. Eaglecrest 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 26-24

Eaglecrest kills: Kingsley Umoelin 14, Aiden Bond 8, Ikechukwu Onwuegbu 8. Eaglecrest aces: Dennis Anchetta 3. Eaglecrest blocks: Ikechukwu Onwuegbu 3. Eaglecrest digs: Dennis Anchetta 14, Ayden Shaw 9. Eaglecrest assists: Alfred Maiava 34

GIRLS GOLF

Class 5A Western Regional (at Indian Tree G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Valor Christian 234; 2. Mountain Vista 241; 3. Fossil Ridge 257; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 263; 5. Legacy 274; 6. Mountain Range 282; 7. Boulder 352; 8. Chatfield 299; 9. ThunderRidge 308; 10. RANGEVIEW 330; 11. Douglas County 338; Liberty NS

Top 10 individuals (par 74): 1. Grace Young (Valor Christian 70; T2. Abby Aeschleman (Mountain Vista) 74; T2. Olivia Steen (Fossil Ridge) 74; 4. Adrian Vasquez (Mountain Range) 75; T5. BEAD BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77; T5. Jessica Schulte (Valor Christian) 77; 7. Ava Staver (Mountain Vista) 80; 8. Ayla Milan (Legacy) 84; T9. DEVIN GILBREATH (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 87; T9. Isabelle DiNapoli (Chatfield) 87; T9. Kellie Hare (Mountain Vista) 87; T9. Carmen Carpinelli (Valor Christian) 87; T9. Shae Maiorana (Mountain Vista) 87

