AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, June 10, 2021:
BASEBALL
Douglas County 8, Grandview 7
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Grandview 320 000 2 — 7 13 2
Douglas Co. 101 104 1 — 8 12 1
LP — Grandview: Chase Dahir (2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Grandview hitting: Ty Chapman 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Matthew Klaess 2-3; Ryan Depew 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Bradley Marshall 2-4, 2 RBI; Kohl Rullo HR; Devin Halvorson & Mason Odegard RBI
Vista PEAK 9, Overland 8
Score by innings:
Overland 300 000 5 — 8
Vista PEAK 421 110 x — 9
WP — Vista PEAK: Zack Earls (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 3-3, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ben Spengler 2-2, 2 2B, RBI, run; Zack Earls 2-3, 2 runs; Jovo Bautista 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Aaron Zarco 2 RBI; Anthony Porras & Brody Severin RBI
Weld Central 14, Aurora Central 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Northglenn 9, Gateway 0
Score by halves:
Northglenn 3 6 — 9
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Prairie View 4, Vista PEAK 3 (OT)
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 2 1 0 — 3
Prairie View 2 1 1 — 4
Rangeview 5, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Rangeview 4 1 — 5
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Hinkley saves: Camilla Davis (20 shots on goal-15 saves)
Rock Canyon 4, Regis Jesuit 1
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1
Rock Canyon 1 3 — 4
Centennial League Challenge
Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Grandview 3 4 — 7
BOYS LACROSSE
Grandview 15, Prairie View 13
Score by quarters:
Grandview 4 2 4 5 — 15
Prairie View 4 5 2 2 — 13
Regis Jesuit 10, Arapahoe 4
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 2 0 0 2 — 4
Regis Jesuit 4 3 2 1 — 10
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Legend def. Eaglecrest 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 26-24
Eaglecrest kills: Kingsley Umoelin 14, Aiden Bond 8, Ikechukwu Onwuegbu 8. Eaglecrest aces: Dennis Anchetta 3. Eaglecrest blocks: Ikechukwu Onwuegbu 3. Eaglecrest digs: Dennis Anchetta 14, Ayden Shaw 9. Eaglecrest assists: Alfred Maiava 34
GIRLS GOLF
Class 5A Western Regional (at Indian Tree G.C.)
Team scores: 1. Valor Christian 234; 2. Mountain Vista 241; 3. Fossil Ridge 257; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 263; 5. Legacy 274; 6. Mountain Range 282; 7. Boulder 352; 8. Chatfield 299; 9. ThunderRidge 308; 10. RANGEVIEW 330; 11. Douglas County 338; Liberty NS
Top 10 individuals (par 74): 1. Grace Young (Valor Christian 70; T2. Abby Aeschleman (Mountain Vista) 74; T2. Olivia Steen (Fossil Ridge) 74; 4. Adrian Vasquez (Mountain Range) 75; T5. BEAD BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 77; T5. Jessica Schulte (Valor Christian) 77; 7. Ava Staver (Mountain Vista) 80; 8. Ayla Milan (Legacy) 84; T9. DEVIN GILBREATH (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 87; T9. Isabelle DiNapoli (Chatfield) 87; T9. Kellie Hare (Mountain Vista) 87; T9. Carmen Carpinelli (Valor Christian) 87; T9. Shae Maiorana (Mountain Vista) 87