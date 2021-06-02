AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, June 1, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Castle View 12, Hinkley 2

Score by innings:

Castle View  260 04 — 12

Hinkley        000 20 —   2

Cherokee Trail 10, Arapahoe 9

Score by innings:

Arapahoe   511 000 2 —   9

Cher. Trail  314 001 1 — 10

WP — Cherokee Trail: Joe Clinton (7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Connor Hardman 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Joe Clinton 3-4, 2B; Jacob Frazzini 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 2-3, RBI; Brett Barber 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs

Cherry Creek 7, Overland 2

Score by innings:

Overland        010 010 0 — 2

Cherry Creek  200 050 x — 7

Grandview 15, Eaglecrest 4

Score by innings:

Grandview  (10)13 01 — 15

Eaglecrest        002 02 —  4

WP — Grandview: Drew Weddle (2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).  Grandview hitting: Jacob Burr 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Bradley Marshall 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Matthew Klaess 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Nick Brown, Reese Chapman, Ty Chapman and Braeden Poole RBI. Eaglecrest hitting: Logan Glueckert 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant 1-3, 2B, RBI; John Rossi 1-1, run

Mullen 6, Smoky Hill 2

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill  200 000 0 — 2

Mullen        100 104 x — 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central 8, Thornton 0

Score by halves:

Thornton      0  0 — 0

Aur. Central  7  1 — 8

Aurora Central goals: Amairani Penaloza Arriaga 2, Itze Cruz Cervantes 2, Dayana Arredondo Vasquez 2, Vanessa Vazquez Ojendiz, Mary Thang. Aurora Central assists: Kimberly Blanco Herrera 3, Cervantes 2, Vasquez 2, Arriaga, Emily Garcia-Munoz, Ojendiz. Aurora Central saves: Mia Campos Amparan (3 shots on goal-3 saves), Rosario Chavez Avila (2 shots on goal-saves)

Gateway 10, Alameda 0

Score by halves:

Alameda  0  0 —   0

Gateway  7  3 — 10

Rangeview 3, Brighton 1

Score by halves:

Brighton     1  0 — 1

Rangeview  2  1 — 3

Rangeview goals: Joslyn Bowman 2, Caden Surratt

Regis Jesuit 4, Castle View 0

Score by halves:

Castle View  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit  3  1 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Anna Lantz 2, Sophia Bertolone, Alexis Meyer. Regis Jesuit assists: Sophia Armstrong 2, Keely Brown, Clara Kulick. Regis Jesuit saves: Victoria Strawbridge (4 shots on goal-4 saves)

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 13, Grandview 12

Score by quarters:

Grandview  4  3  1  4 — 12

Arapahoe    4  4  4  1 — 13

Regis Jesuit 17, Legend 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 23, Eaglecrest 2

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest     2  0 —   2

Cher. Trail   14  9 — 23

St. Mary’s Academy 16, Smoky Hill 5

Score by halves:

St. Mary’s Academy  10  6 — 16

Smoky Hill                 2  3 —   5

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Cherokee Trail 25-13, 28-26, 31-33, 25-23

Regis Jesuit def. Grandview 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments