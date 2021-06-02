AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, June 1, 2021:
BASEBALL
Castle View 12, Hinkley 2
Score by innings:
Castle View 260 04 — 12
Hinkley 000 20 — 2
Cherokee Trail 10, Arapahoe 9
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 511 000 2 — 9
Cher. Trail 314 001 1 — 10
WP — Cherokee Trail: Joe Clinton (7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Connor Hardman 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Joe Clinton 3-4, 2B; Jacob Frazzini 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 2-3, RBI; Brett Barber 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs
Cherry Creek 7, Overland 2
Score by innings:
Overland 010 010 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 200 050 x — 7
Grandview 15, Eaglecrest 4
Score by innings:
Grandview (10)13 01 — 15
Eaglecrest 002 02 — 4
WP — Grandview: Drew Weddle (2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Jacob Burr 2-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Bradley Marshall 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Matthew Klaess 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Nick Brown, Reese Chapman, Ty Chapman and Braeden Poole RBI. Eaglecrest hitting: Logan Glueckert 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant 1-3, 2B, RBI; John Rossi 1-1, run
Mullen 6, Smoky Hill 2
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 200 000 0 — 2
Mullen 100 104 x — 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central 8, Thornton 0
Score by halves:
Thornton 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 7 1 — 8
Aurora Central goals: Amairani Penaloza Arriaga 2, Itze Cruz Cervantes 2, Dayana Arredondo Vasquez 2, Vanessa Vazquez Ojendiz, Mary Thang. Aurora Central assists: Kimberly Blanco Herrera 3, Cervantes 2, Vasquez 2, Arriaga, Emily Garcia-Munoz, Ojendiz. Aurora Central saves: Mia Campos Amparan (3 shots on goal-3 saves), Rosario Chavez Avila (2 shots on goal-saves)
Gateway 10, Alameda 0
Score by halves:
Alameda 0 0 — 0
Gateway 7 3 — 10
Rangeview 3, Brighton 1
Score by halves:
Brighton 1 0 — 1
Rangeview 2 1 — 3
Rangeview goals: Joslyn Bowman 2, Caden Surratt
Regis Jesuit 4, Castle View 0
Score by halves:
Castle View 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 3 1 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Anna Lantz 2, Sophia Bertolone, Alexis Meyer. Regis Jesuit assists: Sophia Armstrong 2, Keely Brown, Clara Kulick. Regis Jesuit saves: Victoria Strawbridge (4 shots on goal-4 saves)
BOYS LACROSSE
Arapahoe 13, Grandview 12
Score by quarters:
Grandview 4 3 1 4 — 12
Arapahoe 4 4 4 1 — 13
Regis Jesuit 17, Legend 8
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 23, Eaglecrest 2
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 2 0 — 2
Cher. Trail 14 9 — 23
St. Mary’s Academy 16, Smoky Hill 5
Score by halves:
St. Mary’s Academy 10 6 — 16
Smoky Hill 2 3 — 5
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Cherokee Trail 25-13, 28-26, 31-33, 25-23
Regis Jesuit def. Grandview 25-20, 25-22, 25-16