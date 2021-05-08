AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 8, 2021:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 12, Smoky Hill 4

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 100 210 0 — 4

Cher. Trail 161 004 x — 12

WP — Cherokee Trail: Dylan DeTello (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Jacob Frazzini 2-3, 2 2B, 2 runs; Joe Clinton 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brett Barber 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Nick Barber 1-3, RBi, 2 runs; Beau Baldensperger, Kaelen Bing and Auston Medina RBI

Cherokee Trail 7, Smoky Hill 5

Eaglecrest 15, Overland 8

Grandview 6, Arapahoe 4

Vista PEAK 14, Hinkley 6

TRACK & FIELD

Centennial League Meet B

Boys team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 137 points; 2. Arapahoe 51; 3. Smoky Hill 43; 4. Overland 36

Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 111.50 points; 2. Arapahoe 69; 3. Overland 44; 4. Smoky Hill 34.5