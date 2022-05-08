AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 7, 2022:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 4, Cherry Creek 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 000 000 4 — 4

Cherry Creek 020 001 0 — 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Dylan Hommes 2-3, 2 2B, run; Bowen Tabola 2-3; Brett Barber 1-4, 2 RBI; Logan Reid 1-2; Braeden Reichert 1-3; Coby Austin and Charlie BOyd run

Fairview 10, Aurora Central 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Aur. Central 020 000 0 — 2 4 1

Fairview 041 320 x — 10 13 4

LP — Aurora Central: Luis Gardea (4 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Aurora Central hitting: Chris Majalca 1-2, RBI; Edgar Alejos Torres 1-3, 2B, run; Aron Gardea 1-1; Alexis Vega 1-3

Grandview 12, Arapahoe 1

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 000 01 — 1

Grandview 552 0x — 12

Mullen 9, Eaglecrest 3

Score by innings:

Mullen 203 020 2 — 9

Eaglecrest 000 002 1 — 3

LP — Eaglecrest: John Rossi (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, run; Jackson Bryant 2-4, run; Kayden Johnson 1-2, 2B, run; John Rossi 1-4, 2B; Garth Morgan RBI

Overland 5, Smoky Hill 4 (10 inn.)

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 000 200 101 0 — 4

Overland 001 100 101 1 — 5

WP — Overland: Diego Gonzales (3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Ben Zimmer (3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jordan Flanders 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Aidan Henry 2-4, RBI, run; Gavin McKown 1-2; Dash Deavers 1-4. Overland hitting: Ayuba Mensah 2-3, run; Niko Gonzales 2-4, 2B, RBI; Diego Gonzales 2-4, run; Connor Bass RBI

BOYS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships (at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 995.5 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 877.5; 3. GRANDVIEW 660.5; 4. Arapahoe 601; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 518.5; 6. Mullen 371; 7. OVERLAND 150

EMAC Championships (at Hinkley H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Brighton 484 points; 2. AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS 257; 3. Adams City 109

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 10, Cherry Creek 6