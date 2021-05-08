AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 7, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Class 5A state semifinals — (scoreboard/schedule)



FNE Warriors 23, Vista PEAK 16

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 6 0 3 7 — 16

FNE Warriors 2 21 0 0 — 23

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’Derris rushing touchdown; Victor Owens passing touchdown; Jaylen Carrizales receiving touchdown; Miguel Mendez III field goal

Class 4A state semifinals — (scoreboard/schedule)



Gateway 28, Harrison 21 — (recap)

Score by quarters:

Harrison 0 13 8 0 — 21

Gateway 7 7 7 7 — 28

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 2 rushing touchdowns, passing touchdown; Kaden DeVault receiving touchdown; RJ Webster fumble return touchdown

BASEBALL

Rangeview 10, Denver East 8

Regis Jesuit 21, Dakota Ridge 2

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 453 27 — 21

Dakota Ridge 020 00 — 2

WP — Regis Jesuit: Brock Weiss (3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Dallas Macias 3-4, 3 HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Charlie Doubet 4-4, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Max Valdez 3-3, 3 HR, 3 RBI, 4 runs; Isaac Wachsmann 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Finn O’Connor 1-3, HR, RBI, run; Nate McHugh 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, run; Alec Willis 2-2, HR, 2 RBI, run; Brooks Gerig 1-1, 2 RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Bear Creek 18, Overland 5

Chatfield 10, Eaglecrest 7

Cherokee Trail 9, Ralston Valley 8

Grandview 18, Dakota Ridge 9

Regis Jesuit 10, ThunderRidge 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Horizon 11, Eaglecrest 1

Regis Jesuit 16, Kent Denver 7

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 11 5 — 16

Kent Denver 4 3 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Krissy Rael 6, Cate Lord 4, Grace Weigand 2, Emily Bradac, Charlotte Ford, Molly McCarthy, Ava Rogala. Regis Jesuit assists: Lord 2, Rogala 2, Weigand 2, London Bachelet, Rael. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (15 shots goal-8 saves)