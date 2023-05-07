AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 6, 2023:

BASEBALL

Englewood 17, Gateway 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Gateway 500 110 — 7 6 9

Englewood 116 423 — 17 11 1

LP — Gateway: Angel Ferrusquia (3 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Gateway hitting: Ethan Brennesholtz 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 4 SBs; Christopher Delatorre 2-3, run; Samuel Alvarez 1-3, RBI; Andrew Hernandez 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Joshua Lee RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Dakota Ridge 1, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Dakota Ridge 1 0 — 1

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

BOYS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships (at Arapahoe H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 982 points; 2. SMOKY HILL 830; 3. GRANDVIEW 699.5; 4. Arapahoe 549.5; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 459; 6. Mullen 370; 7. OVERLAND 152

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 32.48 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. JAKE BAKER (SMOKY HILL), 1 minute, 44.66 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. DANIEL YI (SMOKY HILL), 1 minute, 51.76 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Colin Mikulecky (Cherry Creek), 21.47 seconds; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Brodie Johnson (Cherry Creek), 49.24 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Jamie Crawford (Cherry Creek), 46.63 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. IAN NOFFSINGER (SMOKY HILL), 4 minutes, 41.46 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 25.81 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Zach Reese (Cherry Creek), 50.27 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Trevor Boodt (Cherry Creek), 55.44 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 8.81 seconds

Continental “A” League Championships (at Heritage H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Heritage 718 points; 2. Highlands Ranch 711; 3. Douglas County 486; 4. REGIS JESUIT 362; 5. Ponderosa 280

TRACK & FIELD

Cherry Creek Invitational (at Stutler Bowl)

Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 122 points; 2. Northfield 90; 3. Cherry Creek 77; 4. OVERLAND 60; 5. Arapahoe 59; T6. Denver East 41; T6. Harrison 41; 8. RANGEVIEW 40; 9. SMOKY HILL 31; 10. Mullen 29; 11. Denver South 28; 12. GRANDVIEW 22; 13. George Washington 19; 14. Rampart 14; 15. Kent Denver 13; 16. Thomas Jefferson 10

Girls team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 141 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 119; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 114; 4. SMOKY HILL 62; 5. Mullen 45; 6. Arapahoe 43; 7. Denver East 41; 8. RANGEVIEW 32; 9. Northfield 31; 10. George Washington 28; 11. Rampart 20; 12. Harrison 18; 13. Thomas Jefferson 12; 14. Denver South 10; 15. OVERLAND 9; 16. Kent Denver 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Colorado Academy 12, Regis Jesuit 8

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 5 3 — 8

Colo. Academy 6 6 — 12

Green Mountain 19, Overland 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Region 3 (at Valor Christian H.S.)

No. 3 Valor Christian def. No. 22 Grandview 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

No. 22 Grandview def. No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 15-7

Region 5 (at Douglas County H.S.)

No. 5 Douglas County def. No. 20 Vista PEAK 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

No. 12 Coronado def. No. 20 Vista PEAK 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Region 7 (at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

No. 10 Eaglecrest def. No. 18 DSST: College View 25-20, 25-15, 25-12

No. 10 Eaglecrest def. No. 7 Poudre School District 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7