AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 6, 2022:

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 9, Rock Canyon 7

Score by innings:

Rock Canyon 020 001 4 — 7

Regis Jesuit 017 010 x — 9

WP — Regis Jesuit: Brian Fischer (3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Charlie Rogan 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Finn O’Connor 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Andrew Bell 1-4, RBI, run; Isaac Wachsmann 1-4, run; Ben Gonzalez, Jack Hutchens and Brien Kenny RBI

Vista PEAK 20, Gateway 10

Score by innings:

Gateway 000 910 — 10

Vista PEAK 155 171 — 20

WP — Vista PEAK: Zack Earls (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Zack Earls 4-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Chris Marquez 3-4, 2 RBI, run; Trey Gray 3-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Brian Herrera 2-5, 3 RBI; Brody Severin 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Travis Montgomery and Yancy Morales RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 12, Mountain Range 8

Grandview 19, Eaglecrest 0

Holy Family 12, Rangeview 10

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State tournament (at Overland High School)

Consolation/elimination: Bear Creek def. Regis Jesuit 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

Consolation/elimination: Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 4A Region 2

Team scores: 1. Kent Denver 84, Denver South 52, Thomas Jefferson 36, Littleton 27, George Washington 19; AURORA CENTRAL, GATEWAY and VISTA PEAK 0