AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest 15, Hinkley 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Hinkley 002 20 — 4 2 4

Eaglecrest 292 2x — 15 17 3

WP — Eaglecrest: Brayden McCullough (3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Logan Glueckert 3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Nick Xavier 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant 2-2, RBI, 2 runs, 3 SBs; Carson Wells 2-2, 2 RBI, run

Regis Jesuit 12, Lakewood 0

WP — Regis Jesuit: Alec Willis (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 2 HR, 6 RBI; Sergio Padilla HR, 2 RBI

Vista PEAK 11, Rangeview 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinkley 2, Westminster 1

Score by halves:

Westminster 0 1 — 1

Hinkley 1 1 — 2

Hinkley goal: Beatriz Jara

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest 11, Boulder 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 20, Denver East 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Arapahoe 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — Julia Rydel (Arapahoe) def. Nikolle Metevia (Overland); No. 2 singles — Ashley Attai (Arapahoe) def. Reihan Abar (Overland), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Margaux Dufrene (Arapahoe) def. Najma Ahmed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Audrey Park/Kendall Stevens (Arapahoe) def. Jasmine Jones/Sabrene Merchergui (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Kira Dyer/Kylie Bennett (Arapahoe) def. Nadifa Omer/Reem Saeed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Lindsey Santos/Maya Budler (Arapahoe) def. Lydia Hulko/Rediet Petros (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Kate Plisko/Maddie Malcolm (Arapahoe) def. Overland, DF

Grandview 7, Eaglecrest 0

No. 1 singles — Halia Pena (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 6-1, ret.; No. 2 singles — Georgia Bates (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Daniela Solok (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 8-2; No. 1 doubles — Erin Tillman/Ella Mahaffy (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 7-5, 7-5; No. 2 doubles — Janine Avery/Samantha O’Brien (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Grace Kirkpatrick/Samira Mickelson (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles —Josephine Knab/Sylvia Roberts (Grandview) def. Eaglecrest, 6-0, 6-0

Regis Jesuit 6, Highlands Ranch 1

No. 1 singles — Audrey O’Rear (Highlands Ranch) def. Quinn Binaxas (Regis Jesuit), 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Peyton Tinsley (Regis Jesuit) def. Julia DePinto (Highlands Ranch), 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit) def. Allyson DuPree (Highlands Ranch), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Ella Cherveny/Tara Connelly (Regis Jesuit) def. Mallory Thompson/Jade Hudson (Highlands Ranch), 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Ally Gosser/Paige Wolf (Regis Jesuit) def. Brooklyn Rule/Emily Vogel (Highlands Ranch), 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Madeline Roper/Mary Clare Watts (Regis Jesuit) def. Paige Tyson/Partner (Highlands Ranch), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Anna Neff/Brenna Radabaugh (Regis Jesuit) def. Haley Tyson/Lilly Koren (Highlands Ranch), 6-4, 6-1

Vista PEAK 4, Hinkley 3

No. 1 singles — Navaeh Lujan (Vista PEAK) def. Hinkley, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Andrea Chavez (Vista PEAK) def. Hinkley, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Mia Fifer (Vista PEAK) vs. Hinkley, 6-1, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Emily Rothrock/Julia McReynolds (Vista PEAK) def. Hinkley, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Hinkley def. Madison Feight/Alexa Cohen (Vista PEAk), 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Hinkley def. Lillian Eltzroth/Tracy Fokwang (Vista PEAK), 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Hinkley def. Elizabeth Torres Martinez/Kalina Carrillo (Vista PEAK) WO