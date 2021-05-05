AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 4, 2021:

BASEBALL

Grandview 10, Legend 7

Score by innings:

Grandview 203 410 0 — 10

Legend 021 103 0 — 7

WP — Grandview: Devin Halvorson (4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Grandview hitting: Devin Halvorson 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Ryan Depew 2-3, run; Matthew Klaess 2-4, run; Ty Chapman 2 RBI, 2 SB, 2 runs; Jacob Burr RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 2, Smoky Hill 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 2 0 — 2

Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest goals: Estelle Hackos, Mary Sanchez

Grandview 2, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Mullen 0 0 — 0

Grandview 0 2 — 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill 10, Denver North 5

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit 7, Chaparral 0

No. 1 singles — Quinn Binaxas (Regis Jesuit) def. Annie Hartman (Chaparral), 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 singles — Peyton Tinsley (Regis Jesuit) def. Margaux D’Amato (Chaparral), 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit) def. Sydney Woods (Chaparral), 6-0, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Tara Connelly/Ella Cherveny (Regis Jesuit) def. Ella Burmeister/Kathleen Reilly (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Ally Gosser/Paige Wolf (Regis Jesuit) def. Sage Arias/Grace Sjaastad (Chaparral), 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Mary Clare Watts/Madeline Roper (Regis Jesuit) def. Alexis Lopez/Anna Schmidt (Chaparral), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Lucia Philippini/Stella Fitzgerald (Regis Jesuit) def. Chaparral, 6-4, 6-2

Vista PEAK 6, Gateway 1

No. 1 singles — Navaeh Lujan (Vista PEAK) def. Gateway, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 singles — Andrea Chavez (Vista PEAK) def. Gateway, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Mia Fifer (Vista PEAK) def. Gateway, 6-2, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Julia McReynolds/Emily Rothrock (Vista PEAK) def. Gateway, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Madison Feight/Alexa Cohen (Vista PEAK) def. Gateway, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Lillian Elzroth/Kalina Carrillo (Vista PEAK) def. Gateway, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Gateway def. Vista PEAK, WO