AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 13, Mountain Vista 11

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 420 015 1 — 13

Mtn. Vista 020 001 8 — 11

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jack Carey (5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Nick Wiley 2-2, RBI; Andrew Bell 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Evan Di Tanna 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI, run; Brody Chyr 2-3, 3 RBI, run; Trevor Nordstrom and Type Smith RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Arvada West 14, Eaglecrest 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 9, Regis Jesuit 8

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 4 4 — 8

Cherry Creek 2 7 — 9

Rangeview 12, Overland 5

Score by halves:

Overland 1 4 — 5

Rangeview 5 7 — 12