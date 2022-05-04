AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 3, 2022:
BASEBALL
Arapahoe 2, Eaglecrest 1
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 000 011 0 — 2
Eaglecrest 000 100 0 — 1
LP — Eaglecrest: Brayden McCullough (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 3-3, HR, RBI, run; Brayden Stufft 1-1; John Rossi 1-2
Cherokee Trail 12, Mullen 2
Score by innings:
Mullen 000 020 — 2
Cher. Trail 070 104 x — 12
WP — Cherokee Trail: Logan Reid (6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Dylan Hommes 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Braeden Reichert 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Godfrey 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Thomas Munch 1-3, 2 runs; Brett Barber 1-4, RBI, run
Prairie View 16, Gateway 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Prairie View 833 2 — 16 12 1
Gateway 000 0 — 0 1 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Fort Lupton 2, Aurora Central 0
Prairie View 1, Vista PEAK 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Prairie View 0 0 1 — 1
Vista PEAK 0 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 4, Hinkley 1
Score by halves:
Hinkley 1 0 — 1
Rangeview 1 3 — 4
Rangeview goals: Caden Surratt 3, Alexandria Chavez. Rangeview assists: Hazel Bonansinger, Britney Rodriguez, Jazlyn Yomona. Rangeview saves: Jazlyn Yomona (5 shots on goal-4 saves)
Regis Groff 3, Gateway 1
Score by halves:
Regis Groff 1 2 — 3
Gateway 1 0 — 1
Regis Jesuit 2, Heritage 1
Score by halves:
Heritage 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2
Regis Jesuit goals: Anna Lantz 2. Regis Jesuit assist: Julia Tierney. Regis Jesuit saves: Kira Cattand (4 shots on goal-3 saves)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Heritage 17, Eaglecrest 5
Eaglecrest goals: Talei Ricketson 3, Hannah Kim 2. Eaglecrest assist: Kim. Eaglecrest saves: Natasha Lamouria (31 shots on goal-14 saves)