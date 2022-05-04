AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 3, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 2, Eaglecrest 1

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 000 011 0 — 2

Eaglecrest 000 100 0 — 1

LP — Eaglecrest: Brayden McCullough (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 3-3, HR, RBI, run; Brayden Stufft 1-1; John Rossi 1-2

Cherokee Trail 12, Mullen 2

Score by innings:

Mullen 000 020 — 2

Cher. Trail 070 104 x — 12

WP — Cherokee Trail: Logan Reid (6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Dylan Hommes 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Braeden Reichert 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Godfrey 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Thomas Munch 1-3, 2 runs; Brett Barber 1-4, RBI, run

Prairie View 16, Gateway 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Prairie View 833 2 — 16 12 1

Gateway 000 0 — 0 1 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Fort Lupton 2, Aurora Central 0

Prairie View 1, Vista PEAK 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Prairie View 0 0 1 — 1

Vista PEAK 0 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 4, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley 1 0 — 1

Rangeview 1 3 — 4

Rangeview goals: Caden Surratt 3, Alexandria Chavez. Rangeview assists: Hazel Bonansinger, Britney Rodriguez, Jazlyn Yomona. Rangeview saves: Jazlyn Yomona (5 shots on goal-4 saves)

Regis Groff 3, Gateway 1

Score by halves:

Regis Groff 1 2 — 3

Gateway 1 0 — 1

Regis Jesuit 2, Heritage 1

Score by halves:

Heritage 0 1 — 1

Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2

Regis Jesuit goals: Anna Lantz 2. Regis Jesuit assist: Julia Tierney. Regis Jesuit saves: Kira Cattand (4 shots on goal-3 saves)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Heritage 17, Eaglecrest 5

Eaglecrest goals: Talei Ricketson 3, Hannah Kim 2. Eaglecrest assist: Kim. Eaglecrest saves: Natasha Lamouria (31 shots on goal-14 saves)