AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 29, 2021:

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 8, Cherokee Trail 7

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 000 220 30 — 7

Arapahoe 330 100 01 — 8

LP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Kaelen Bing 1-2, 3B, RBI, run; Beau Baldensperger 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Andrew Major 1-2, 2B, RBI, run; Joe Clinton 1-3, 2B, RBI

Grandview 9, Eaglecrest 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Eaglecrest 020 001 0 — 3 7 2

Grandview 301 032 x — 9 10 1

WP — Grandview: Aiden Biaggi (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). LP — Eaglecrest: Michael Cahill (4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 1-3, RBI, run; Adam Wilmore 1-3, 2B, RBI; Logan Gluekert 2-4. Grandview hitting: Reese Chapman 3-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Bradley Marshall 2-4, RBI, run; Chase Dahir, Ryan Depew and Devin Halverson RBI

Mullen 1, Smoky Hill 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Mullen 000 000 1 — 1 5 2

Smoky Hill 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

LP — Smoky Hill: Aaron Elgersma (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Kaelor Fogo 2-3; AJ Hudson 1-3

Vista PEAK 8, Northglenn 4

Score by innings:

Northglenn 000 120 1 — 4

Vista PEAK 201 230 x — 8

WP — Vista PEAK: Zack Earls (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Jovo Bautista 2-3, 2 RBI; Brody Severin 2-4; Trey Gray 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Zack Earls, Yancy Morales and Ben Spengler RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview 6, Skyview 2

Score by halves:

Rangeview 5 1 — 6

Skyview 2 0 — 2

TRACK & FIELD

Legend Track Clash

Boys team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 148.5 points; 2. Rock Canyon 96; 3. Legend 94.5; 4. Rampart 92; 5. Highlands Ranch 77; 6. Chaparral 67.5; 7. REGIS JESUIT 65; 8. SMOKY HILL 60.5; 9. Castle View 58; 10. Ponderosa 31; 11. CHEROKEE TRAIL 24; 12. Douglas County 11; T13. Mountain Vista 10; T13. Heritage

Aurora boys winners: 100 meters — D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 11.08 seconds; 200 meters — D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 22.00 seconds; 400 meters — Conrad Casebolt (Grandview), 50.51 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — Smoky Hill, 3 minutes, 32.81 seconds; High jump — Luke Ford (Regis Jesuit), 6 feet, 2 inches

Girls team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 130 points; 2. REGIS JESUIT 109.35; 3. Castle View 95.78; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 94; 5. Rock Canyon 75.5; 6. SMOKY HILL 59; 7. Highlands Ranch 55; 8. Rampart 49; 9. Chaparral 46.42; 10. Legend 41.5; 11. Mountain Vista 37; 12. Ponderosa 27.42; 13. Heritage 14; 14. Douglas County 7

Aurora girls winners: 400 meters — Sophia Cupp (Smoky Hill), 59.60 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), 15.26 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), 48.41 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — Regis Jesuit (Alexandra Collins, Amelie Colsman, Harper Bradley, Erika Danzer), 10 minutes, 17 seconds; 800 meter sprint medley relay — Cherokee Trail, 1 minute, 54.84 seconds; High jump — Haley Glunz (Grandview), 5 feet, 4 inches; Pole vault — Madeline Hemstreet (Grandview), 9 feet, 2 inches; Long jump — Melody Nwagwu (Grandview), 17 feet, 11 inches; Triple jump — Melody Nwagwu (Grandview), 39 feet, 8 inches

Pomona Invitational

Boys team scores: 1. Rocky Mountain 74 points; 2. Valor Christian 58; 3. CHEROKEE TRAiL 56; 4. Fossil Ridge 55.5; 5. Fort Collins 50.5; 6. RANGEVIEW 48; 7. Fairview 46; 8. Denver East 36; T9. EAGLECREST 35; T9. Dakota Ridge 35; 11. Niwot 34; 12. Douglas County 30; 13. Frontier Academy 27; 14. Holy Family 26; 15. Fountain-Fort Carson 23; 16. Chatfield 21; 17. Mountain Vista 16; T18. Riverdale Ridge 15; T18. ThunderRidge 15; 20. Platte Valley 14; 21. Jefferson Academy 13; T22. OVERLAND 12; T22. Ponderosa 12; 24. George Washington 11; T25. Boulder 10; T25. FNE Warriors 10; T25. Centaurus 10; 28. Arvada West 7; T29. Bear Creek 6; T29. Broomfield 6; 32. Wheat Ridge 5; 33. Summit 2; T34. Heritage 1; T34. Palisade 1

Aurora boys winners: 200 meters — Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 21.56 seconds; 400 meters — Langston Williams (Eaglecrest), 48.82 seconds; High jump — Michael Hemingway (Cherokee Trail), 6 feet, 2 inches; Long jump — Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches; Triple jump — Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 44 feet, 5 3/4 inches

Girls team scores: 1. Valor Chrisitan 142 points; 2. Fort Collins 79; 3. Fossil Ridge 71.5; 4. Niwot 69; 5. Rocky Mountain 59.5; 6. Denver East 49; 7. Arapahoe 45; 8. Mountain Vista 40; 9. Mullen 37; 10. Pomona 26; 11. Douglas County 24.5; 12. Holy Family 23; 13. Arvada West 21; 14. Chatfield 20; 15. CHEROKEE TRAIL 18.5; 16. Lakewood 16; 17. Fairview 15.5; 18. RANGEVIEW 13; 19. Jefferson Academy 12.5; T20. Monarch 11; T20. Pueblo West 11; 22. Broomfield 10; T23. Heritage 7; T23. Palisade 7; T23. Centaurus 7; T26. ThunderRidge 6; T26. Cherry Creek 6; 28. EAGLECREST 5; T29. Frontier Academy 4; T29. Dakota Ridge 4; T31. Fountain-Fort Carson 3; T31. Ponderosa 3; 33. Faith Christian Academy 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest 19, Rangeview 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill 9, Rangeview 3

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 8 1 — 9

Rangeview 1 2 — 3