AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, May 28, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Brighton 5, Vista PEAK 3
Score by innings:
Brighton 002 120 0 — 5
Vista PEAK 110 001 0 — 3
LP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Brody Severin 2-3, 3B, run; Jovo Bautista 1-3, 2 RBI
Smoky Hill 11, Rangeview 3
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 302 020 4 — 11 10 2
Rangeview 000 300 0 — 3 2 1
WP — Smoky Hill: Jordan Flanders (6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Adian Henry 2-3, 3 RBI; AJ Hudson 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jacob Heaver & Jackson Van Luit RBI; Kaelor Fogo 3 runs
GIRLS SOCCER
Arapahoe 7, Eaglecrest 1
Rangeview 5, Gateway 0
Regis Jesuit 4, Highlands Ranch 0
Score by halves:
Highlands Ranch 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4
Regis Jesuit goals: Clara Kulick, Anna Lantz, Alexis Meyer, Adeline Walick. Regis Jesuit assists: Sophia Bertolone, Sara Jane Pak. Regis Jesuit saves: Kenzie Gallagher (3 shots on goal-3 saves)
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek 14, Grandview 9
Colorado Academy 12, Cherokee Trail 10
Score by quarters:
Colo. Academy 2 3 3 4 — 12
Cherokee Trail 2 1 1 6 — 10
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 13, St. Mary’s Academy 3
Score by halves:
St. Mary’s Academy 1 2 — 3
Cherokee Trail 5 8 — 13
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Douglas County def. Grandview 25-12, 25-15, 25-16