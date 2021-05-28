AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, May 28, 2021:

BASEBALL

Brighton 5, Vista PEAK 3

Score by innings:

Brighton 002 120 0 — 5

Vista PEAK 110 001 0 — 3

LP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Brody Severin 2-3, 3B, run; Jovo Bautista 1-3, 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 11, Rangeview 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 302 020 4 — 11 10 2

Rangeview 000 300 0 — 3 2 1

WP — Smoky Hill: Jordan Flanders (6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Adian Henry 2-3, 3 RBI; AJ Hudson 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Jacob Heaver & Jackson Van Luit RBI; Kaelor Fogo 3 runs

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 7, Eaglecrest 1

Rangeview 5, Gateway 0

Regis Jesuit 4, Highlands Ranch 0

Score by halves:

Highlands Ranch 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 2 2 — 4

Regis Jesuit goals: Clara Kulick, Anna Lantz, Alexis Meyer, Adeline Walick. Regis Jesuit assists: Sophia Bertolone, Sara Jane Pak. Regis Jesuit saves: Kenzie Gallagher (3 shots on goal-3 saves)

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 14, Grandview 9

Colorado Academy 12, Cherokee Trail 10

Score by quarters:

Colo. Academy 2 3 3 4 — 12

Cherokee Trail 2 1 1 6 — 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 13, St. Mary’s Academy 3

Score by halves:

St. Mary’s Academy 1 2 — 3

Cherokee Trail 5 8 — 13

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Douglas County def. Grandview 25-12, 25-15, 25-16