AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 24, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Brighton 12, Rangeview 1

Score by innings:

Brighton 041 52 — 12

Rangeview 001 00 — 1

Cherry Creek 11, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 001 000 — 1

Cherry Creek 221 213 — 11

LP — Cherokee Trail: Joe Clinton (5 1/3 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Brett Barber 2-2, 3B, run; Beau Baldensperger 2-2, 2B; Nick Barber 1-2, 2B; Bowen Tabola RBI

Eaglecrest 5, Arapahoe 3

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 002 300 0 — 5

Arapahoe 100 001 1 — 3

WP — Eaglecrest: Michael Cahill (6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Save — Eaglecrest: Luke Stolzenberger (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Logan Glueckert 3-3, 2 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Gracin Mallory 2-3, RBI; Jaxon Paulsen 2-4, RBI, run; Nick Xavier 2-4; Trey Jaquith RBI

Mullen 5, Grandview 3

Score by innings:

Grandview 000 010 2 — 3

Mullen 000 410 x — 5

LP — Grandview: Aiden Biaggi (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Grandview hitting: Mason Odegard 1-3, RBI, run; Chase Dahir 1-1, run; Jacob Burr 2-3, 2B, run

Overland 3, Smoky Hill 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Smoky Hill 000 000 0 — 0 6 3

Overland 101 010 x — 3 2 1

WP — Overland: Adrian Aleman (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Jacob Heavers (5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jacob Heavers 1-2; Calem Grimble 1-2; Lyndon Buels 1-1. Overland hitting: Niko Gonzales 1-2, 2 runs; Mark Medley 1-3, RBI; Adrian Aleman and Conner Cox RBI

Regis Jesuit 10, Douglas County 0

Score by innings:

Douglas County 000 000 — 0

Regis Jesuit 500 212 — 10

WP — Regis Jesuit: Alec Willis (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Charlie Doubet 3-3, 3B, 3 RBI, run; Alec Willis 2-3, RBI; Dallas Macias 2-3, 2 runs; Charlie Rogan 2-3, RBI, run; Max Valdez HR, RBI run; Nate McHugh and Finn O’Connor

GIRLS SOCCER

Mullen 10, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Mullen 3 7 — 10

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

TRACK & FIELD

Rangeview Qualifier (continued meet from Saturday)

Boys team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 175 points; 2. Legend 107; 3. VISTA PEAK 55; 4. Ralston Valley 49.5; 5. Summit 44; 6. Riverdale Ridge 42; 7. GATEWAY 40; 8. Northglenn 28; 9. Prairie View 26; 10. Pomona 23; 11. George Washington 21; 12. HINKLEY 19; 13. Faith Christian Academy 16; 14. Fort Morgan 15.5; 15. Brighton 11; 16. Machebeuf 6; 17. Sheridan 5; 18. Shining Mountain Waldorf 3

Aurora boys winners: 200 meter dash — Omar Macias (Gateway), 23.01 seconds; 400 meter run — Omar Macias (Gateway), 51.33 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — Zakary Nfaoui (Rangeview), 15.65 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Rangeview, 44.37 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — Rangeview, 1 minute, 33.13 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — Rangeview, 3 minutes, 43.99 seconds; High jump — Gabriel Kreimeyer (Rangeview), 5 feet, 10 inches; Triple jump — Ismael Dembele (Rangeview), 45 feet

Girls team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 126 points; 2. Ralston Valley 121; 3. VISTA PEAK 85; 4. Brighton 68.5; 5. Fort Morgan 47; 6. Summit 44; 7. Legend 40; 8. Faith Christian Academy 33; T9. HINKLEY 27; T9. Riverdale Ridge 27; 11. Pomona 21.5; 12. Shining Mountain Waldorf 14; 13. Machebeuf 12; 14. George Washington 11; T15. Thornton 10; T15. Castle View 10; 17. GATEWAY 4

Aurora girls winners: 1,600 meter run — Grace Dow (Vista PEAK), 5 minutes, 48.56 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Rangeview, 52.03 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — Rangeview, 4 minutes, 43.70 seconds; 800 meter sprint medley relay — Rangeview, 1 minute, 54 seconds; Long jump — Jadelynn Sullivan (Vista PEAK), 16 feet, 8 inches; Triple jump — Elisha Davis (Rangeview), 31 feet, 10 inches; Shot put — Grace Solarin (Rangeview), 32 feet, 1 inch; Discus — Grace Solarin (Rangeview), 98 feet, 7 inches

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview 13, Prairie View 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Golden 25, Overland 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Grandview 6, Overland 1

No. 1 singles — Nikolle Metevia (Overland) def. Halia Pena (Grandview), 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Georgia Bates (Grandview) def. Reihan Abar (Overland), 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Daniela Solok (Grandview) def. Najma Ahmed (Overland), 6-0, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Erin Tillman/Ella Mahaffy (Grandview) def. Jasmine Jones/Sabrene Merchergui (Overland), 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Janine Avery/Samantha O’Brien (Grandview) def. Nadifa Omer/Reem Saeed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Grace Kirkpatrick/Samira Mickelson (Grandview) def. Lydia Hulko/Rediet Petros (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Grandview def. Overland, WO

Prairie View 7, Hinkley 0

No. 1 singles — Faith Whittington (Prairie View) def. Luz-Maria Arroyo (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Faith Miller (Prairie View) def. Julia Mirita (Hinkley), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Lindsey Dalton (Prairie View) def. Michelle Gallardo (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Brianna Morgan/Taylor Pollock (Prairie View) def. Jocelyn Rico-Sullivan/Breana Remigio (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Lynzie Maestas/Sophie Williams (Prairie View) def. Ta Hel/Khasmine Jones (Hinkley), 6-4, DF; No. 3 doubles — Bailey Chess/Emma Coates (Prairie View) def. Eh Moo/Leiah Arrandazola (Hinkley), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Jayde Cummings/Kelsey Anderson (Prairie View) def. Rubi Gomez/Ashley Agyepong (Hinkley), 6-1, 6-1

Regis Jesuit 5, Heritage 2

No. 1 singles — Quinn Binaxas (Regis Jesuit) def. Kristen Thomas (Heritage), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Charlotte Barker (Heritage) def. Peyton Tinsley (Regis Jesuit), 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Megan Johnson (Heritage) def. Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit), 6-4, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Tara Connolly/Ella Cherveny (Regis Jesuit) def. Melissa Giesen/Mae Stirrup (Heritage), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Paige Wolf/Ally Gosser (Regis Jesuit) def. Ashleigh Olson/Ava Antolinez (Heritage), 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Madeline Roper/Mary Clare Watts (Regis Jesuit) def. Rachel DeWitt/Bridget Monroe (Heritage), 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Stella Fitzgerald/Lucia Filippini (Regis Jesuit) def. Lily Farrelly/Regan McKelvie (Heritage), 6-4, 6-1