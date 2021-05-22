AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 22, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 5, Eaglecrest 1

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 000 100 0 — 1

Cher. Trail 010 130 x — 5

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (7 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K). LP — Eaglecrest: Brayden McCullough (3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Nick Xavier 2-4, HR, RBI, run; Gracin Mallory 1-2. Cherokee Trail hitting: Beau Baldensperger 2-3, 2B, RBI; Auston Medina 1-3, 2 RBI; Jacob Frazzini 1-3, 2B, RBI; Andrew Major 1-2, RBI, run

Cherry Creek 6, Smoky Hill 2

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 000 002 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 004 002 x — 6

Grandview 14, Overland 5

Score by innings:

Grandview 620 201 3 — 14

Overland 300 002 0 — 5

Grandview hitting: Ryan Depew 3-3, 3 RBI, run; Devin Halvorson 2-2, 3 RBI, run; Reese Chapman 2-5, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Ty Chapman 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 runs

Pueblo Central 10, Rangeview 5

Score by innings:

Rangeview 002 2001 — 5

Pueblo Central 124 120 x — 10

Vista PEAK 10, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Aur. Central 000 00 — 0

Vista PEAK 440 11 — 10

WP — Vista PEAK: Ethan Fitzgerald (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Yancy Morales 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, run; Ben Spengler 1-1, RBI, 2 runs; Jovo Bautista 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Anthony Porras RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton 2, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Brighton 1 1 — 2

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 1, Northglenn 0

Score by halves:

Rangeivew 1 0 — 1

Northglenn 0 0 — 0

Rangeview goal: Caden Surratt

TRACK & FIELD

Centennial League Qualifier (at Stutler Bowl)

Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 185 points; 2. Cherry Creek 120.5; 3. Cherokee Trail 98; 4. Arapahoe 90; 5. Eaglecrest 58; 6. Smoky Hill 39; 7. Overland 32; 8. Mullen 31.5

Boys winners: 4×800 meter relay — 1. Arapahoe, 8 minutes, 41.66 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — 1. Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.54 seconds; 100 meter dash — 1. Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 10.68 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — 1. Arapahoe, 1 minute, 33.41 seconds; 1,600 meter run — 1. Jack Tolbert (Mullen), 4 minutes, 33.04 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — 1. Grandview, 42.37 seconds; 400 meter dash — 1. Langston Williams (Eaglecrest), 48.48 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — 1. Malique Singleton (Grandview), 39.02 seconds; 800 meter run — 1. Adam Parish (Cherry Creek), 2 minutes, 0.14 seconds; 200 meter dash — 1. Ky Oday (Cherry Creek), 21.84 seconds; 1. Sterling Brassfield (Eaglecrest), 21.84 seconds; 3,200 meter run — 1. Peter Fox (Grandview), 9 minutes, 44.44 seconds; Long jump — 1. Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 21 feet, 3/4 inch; High jump — 1. Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 6 feet; Pole vault — 1. Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 12 feet; Triple jump — 1. Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 43 feet, 9 3/4 inches; Discus — 1. William Carroll (Cherry Creek), 129 feet, 3 inches; Shot put — 1. Moosah Alsaffar (Grandview), 48 feet, 7 1/2 inches

Girls team scores: 1. Grandview 172.5 points; 2. Cherry Creek 137; 3. Arapahoe 109; 4. Cherokee Trail 92; 5. Smoky Hill 77.5; T6. Eaglecrest 36; T6 Mullen 36; 8. Overland 16

Girls winners: 800 sprint medley relay — 1. Grandview, 1 minute, 57.33 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — 1. Grandview, 9 minutes, 56.87 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — 1. Zeaniah Wedgeworth (Overland), 14.66 seconds; 100 meter dash — 1. Sophia Cupp (Smoky Hill), 12.43; 4×200 meter relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 49.04 seconds; 1,600 meter run — 1. Ava Escorcia (Arapahoe), 5 minutes, 8.59 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 52.11 seconds; 400 meter dash — 1. Sophia Cupp (Smoky Hill), 58.77 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — 1. Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), 46.20 seconds; 800 meter run — 1. Cameron McConnell (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 12.83 seconds; 200 meter dash — 1. Sophia Cupp (Smoky Hill), 25.32 seconds; 3,200 meter run — 1. Megan Hodges (Cherokee Trail), 12 minutes, 1.25 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — 1. Cherry Creek, 4 minutes, 8.81 seconds; Long jump — 1. Melody Nwagwu (Grandview), 18 feet, 11 inches; High jump — 1. Isabel Bennett (Grandview), 5 feet; Pole vault — 1. Sophie Varela (Cherry Creek), 10 feet, 1 inch; Triple jump — 1. Agur Dwol (Mullen), 38 feet, 8 3/4 inches; Discus — 1. Savannah Jorgens (Cherry Creek), 92 feet, 5 inches; Shot put — 1. Blythe Cayko (Eaglecrest), 36 feet, 2 inches

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview 14, Overland 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 12, Heritage 6

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 6 6 — 12

Heritage 4 2 — 6

Cherokee Trail goals: Lana Howell 4, Aubrey Benton 3, Kaley Bruning 3, Kyle Bieker, Phoebe Ramirez. Cherokee Trail assists: Sage Sorrells 2, Benton, Bieker, Bruning, Howell. Cherokee Trail saves: Alexis Roybal (22 shots on goal-16 saves)

Colorado Academy 12, Regis Jesuit 5

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 3 2 — 5

Colo. Acad. 6 6 — 12

Regis Jesuit goals: Krissy Rael 2, Emily Bradac, Carly Kennedy, Grace Weigand. Regis Jesuit assists: London Bachelet, Rael. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (20 shots on goal-8 saves)

Eaglecrest 17, Rangeview 2

Grandview 14, Chaparral 9

Score by halves:

Grandview 6 8 — 14

Chaparral 3 6 — 9

Grandview goals: Summer Briata 3, Mandy Brockamp 3, Ashley Weiss 3, Meghan Weiss 3, Jada Cousin, Peyton Dodd. Grandview assists: Brockamp 2, Ashley Weiss, Meghan Weiss. Grandview saves: Avery May (19 shots on goal-10 saves)