AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 21, 2021:

BASEBALL

Mullen 11, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 000 00 — 0 1 0

Mullen 000 1(10) — 11 11 0

LP — Eaglecrest: Anthony Hernandez (4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 1-2

Northfield 21, Aurora Central 1

Score by innings:

Northfield 56(10) — 21

Aur. Central 100 — 1

LP — Aurora Central: Manny Gongora (1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Aurora Central hitting: Marc Reyes RBI

Northglenn 17, Hinkley 2

Score by innings:

Hinkley 001 1 — 2

Northglenn 228 5 — 17

LP — Hinkley: Cristian Gonzalez (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 3 K). Hinkley hitting: Ethan Adams 1-2, 2B, RBI, SB; Cristian Gonzalez SB, run; Alexis Vega 2 SB

Rangeview 11, Westminster 1 (6 inn.)

Regis Jesuit 13, Highlands Ranch 1

Score by innings:

High. Ranch 100 00 — 1

Regis Jesuit 128 2x — 13

WP — Regis Jesuit: Mason Young (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Dallas Macias 3-3, 3 RBI, run; Nate McHugh 3-3, 2B, 2 runs; Max Valdez 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI; Charlie Doubet 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Ryan VanLiew 2-3, 3B, RBI 2 runs; Charlie Rogan 2-3, RBI, run; Isaac Wachsmann 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest 22, Overland 1

Score by quarters:

Overland 1 0 0 0 — 1

Eaglecrest 5 9 5 3 — 22

Eaglecrest goals: Brayden Legette 7, Everett Breniser 5, Kyle Maccagnan 3, AJ Katagi 2, Quinn Penton 2, Gabriel Horton, Preston Legette, Brendan Yamanaka. Eaglecrest assists: Brayden Legette 3, Breniser 2, Penton, Julian Roman

Mullen 15, Smoky Hill 2

Regis Jesuit 15, Rock Canyon 9

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon 2 2 2 3 — 9

Regis Jesuit 4 2 6 3 — 15

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail 6, Smoky Hill 1

No. 1 singles — Valerie Negin (Smoky Hill) def. Amruta Kelshiker (Cherokee Trail), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Aarzoo Aggarawal (Cherokee Trail) def. Brandy Nalyanya (Smoky Hill), 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Mariana Matos Morales (Cherokee Trail) def. Lily Monson (Smoky Hill), 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Mitali Desai/Risha Goel (Cherokee Trail) def. Poulette Guerra/Josie Frantz (Smoky Hill), 8-2; No. 2 doubles — Ava Trahan/Grace Trahan (Cherokee Trail) def. Lauren Choi/Jaclyn Jenkins (Smoky Hill), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Tanya Tyagi/Trisha Tyagi (Cherokee Trail) def. Allison Bussard/Piper Neeley (Smoky Hill), 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Naomi Keiss/Elizabeth Lim (Cherokee Trail) def. Chandler Bergstrom/Katerina Karpouzos (Smoky Hill), 6-1, 6-2

Cherry Creek V2 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — Kate Erickson (Cherry Creek) def. Nikolle Metevia (Overland), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Sophia Blanc (Cherry Creek) def. Reihan Abar (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 singles — Zoe Allen (Cherry Creek) def. Najma Ahmed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Dahlia Rappaport/Marina Levine (Cherry Creek) def. Jasmine Jones/Sabrene Mechergui (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Nadifa Omer/Reem Saeed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Lydia Hulko/Rediet Petros (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Cherry Creek def. Overland, WO

Mountain Vista 5, Regis Jesuit 2

No. 1 singles — Lauren Hayes (Mountain Vista) def. Quinn Binaxas (Regis Jesuit), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Elizabeth Probst (Mountain Vista) def. Peyton Tinsley (Regis Jesuit), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Olivia Ivankoe (Mountain Vista) def. Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit), 6-1, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Rachel Fry/Peyton Hostelley (Mountain Vista) def. Ella Cherveny/Tara Connolly (Regis Jesuit), 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Ally Gosser/Paige Wolf (Regis Jesuit) def. Allison Pruitt/Sahithi Mathukumilli (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Madeline Roper/Mary Clare Watts (Regis Jesuit) def. Bri Underwood/Sofia Urosevich (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Elle Crockett/Aly Callister (Mountain Vista) def. Stella Fitzgerald/Lucia Filippini (Regis Jesuit), 6-4, 6-0