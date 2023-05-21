AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 20, 2023:

TRACK & FIELD

Class 5A state meet at Jefferson County Stadium

Boys team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 74 points; 2. Valor Christian 58; T3. Vista Ridge 51; T3. Erie 51; 5. ThunderRidge 48; 6. Denver East 45; 7. Mountain Vista 44; 8. Brighton 38; 9. Cherry Creek 37; 10. Castle View 31; 11. Chatfield 30; T12. RANGEVIEW 24; T12. Horizon 24; 14. Fossil Ridge 23; 15. GRANDVIEW 20; 16. Monarch 17; 17. OVERLAND 16; 18. EAGLECREST 13.5; T19. Fountain-Fort Carson 13; T19. Fort Collins 13; T19. Rock Canyon 13; 22. Ralston Valley 12; T23. REGIS JESUIT 10; T23. Pine Creek 10; T23. Air Academy 10; T26. Fairview 8; T26. Loveland 8; T26. Boulder 8; T26. Fruita Monument 8; 30. Rocky Mountain 6.5; T31. Centaurus 6; T31. Rampart 6; T31. Lakewood 6; T34. Broomfield 5; T34. Dakota Ridge 5; T36. VISTA PEAK 4; T36. Doherty 4; T36. Arvada West 4; T36. Ponderosa 4; T36. Douglas County 4; T36. Legend 4; 42. Arapahoe 3.5; 43. Denver South; T44. SMOKY HILL 2; T44. Chaparral 2; 46. Legacy 1.5

Girls team scores: 1. Valor Christian 84 points; 2. GRANDVIEW 77; 3. Mountain Vista 56; 4. Cherry Creek 50; 5. EAGLECREST 47; 6. Fossil Ridge 38; 7. Fairview 34; 8. CHEROKEE TRAIL 30.2; 9. Erie 30; 10. Fountain-Fort Carson 29; 11. Pomona 28; 12. Ralston Valley 27; 13. Air Academy 24; T14. VISTA PEAK 23.5; T14. Rock Canyon 23.5; 16. Pine Creek 19.5; 17. Fort Collins 19; T18. RANGEVIEW 17; T18. Arapahoe 17; T18. Broomfield 17; T21. Legacy 14; T21. Denver East 14; 23. Dakota Ridge 12; T24. Chatfield 11; T24. ThunderRidge 11; 26. Rampart 10.5; 27. Ponderosa 10; T28. HINKLEY 9; T28. Rocky Mountain 9; 30. Castle View 8.5; 31. Columbine 8.2; 32. Fruita Monument 8; T33. Boulder 7; T33. Liberty 7; T33. Douglas County 7; 36. Lakewood 6; T37. Doherty 5; T37. Horizon 5; T37. Legend 5; T40. Mountain Range 4; T40. Poudre 4; 42. Denver South 2; T43. SMOKY HILL 1.2; T43. Heritage 1.2; T45. Loveland 1; T45. Highlands Ranch 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (semifinals)

Valor Christian 13, Regis Jesuit 7