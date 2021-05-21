AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, May 20, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 18, Overland 4

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail 210 117 6 — 18 19 1

Overland 010 120 0 — 4 11 4

WP — Cherokee Trail: Collin Stevenson (4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP — Overland: Garrett Bega (4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Joe Clinton 4-6, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Brett Barber 3-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; Kaelen Bing 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Bowen Tabola 3-6, 2 RBI; Andrew Major and Connor Hardman 2 RBI. Overland hitting: Connor Geiss 4-4; Dominic Gonzales 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Mark Medley and Garrett Bega RBI

Cherry Creek 6, Regis Jesuit 5

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 000 100 4 — 5

Cherry Creek 101 000 4 — 6

LP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Dallas Macias 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Sergio Padilla 2-3, run; Finn O’Connor 1-4, 2 RBI, run; Charlie Rogan RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 1, Grandview 0

Cherry Creek 1, Cherokee Trail 0

Eaglecrest 4, Mullen 3 (2OT)

Northglenn 2, Vista PEAK 1

Prairie View 9, Hinkley 1

Rangeview 3, Adams City 0

Regis Jesuit 1, Chaparral 1 (2OT)

BOYS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 134, Mullen 46

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 17, Cherokee Trail 7

Kent Denver 20, Grandview 13

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Grandview def. ThunderRidge 25-15, 25-20, 14-25, 25-12

GIRLS TENNIS

Mullen 6, Smoky Hill 1

Overland 6, Aurora Central 1

Regis Jesuit 7, Legend 0