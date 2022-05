AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 2, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 14, Douglas County 1

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 141 08 — 14 11 0

Douglas Co. 100 00 — 1 5 3

WP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Charlie Rogan 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Isaac Wachsmann 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Nate Lewis 2-3, RBI, run; Ben Gonzalez, Nate McHugh and Finn O’Connor RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 4, Denver South 2

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail 1 3 — 4

Den. South 0 2 — 2

Cherokee Trail goals: Torie Turner 2, Alyx Hiatt, Daniella Iaquinta. Cherokee Trail assists: Zora Heath, Iaquinta, Noorah Muzaffar. Cherokee Trail saves: Ruby Arsenault (7 shots on goal-5 saves)

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 11, Grandview 7

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 2 2 4 3 — 11

Grandview 0 1 6 0 — 7

Mullen 13, Eaglecrest 1

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 0 1 0 — 1

Mullen 4 3 4 2 — 13

Eaglecrest goal: Brendon O’Brien. Eaglecrest assist: Everett Breniser

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s Academy 10, Rangeview 6

Rangeview goals: Shylin Collins 6