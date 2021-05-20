AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 19, 2021:

BASEBALL

Cherry Creek 5, Smoky Hill 1

Vista PEAK 3, Denver East 1

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 110 001 0 — 3

Denver East 000 000 1 — 1

WP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Trey Gray 2-4, RBI; Nolan Harper 1-2, run

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK 6, Northglenn 1

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC South Minor at Murphy Creek G.C.

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 334, 2. Vista PEAK 377, 3. Gateway 453

Top five individuals: 1. Ayla Higgins (Vista PEAK) 109; 2. Amari Bullock (Rangeview) 110; 3. Breckin Collins (Rangeview) 111; 4. Marissa Chambers (Rangeview) 113; 5. Ryan Hackett (Vista PEAK) 122