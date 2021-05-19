AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Valor Christian 22, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by innings:

Valor Christian 4(12)6 — 22

Regis Jesuit 000 — 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton 8, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Brighton 5 3 — 8

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail 6, Mullen 1

Score by halves:

Mullen 0 1 — 1

Cher. Trail 3 3 — 6

Grandview 10, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Grandview 5 5 — 10

Rangeview 7, Westminster 0

Score by halves:

Westminster 0 0 — 0

Rangeview 6 1 — 7

Rangeview goals: MaKenna Orlowski 3, Cade Surratt 3, Joslyn Bowman

Regis Jesuit 1, Mountain Vista 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 1 — 1

Mountain Vista 0 0 0 0 — 0

Skyview 5, Aurora Central 4

Score by halves:

Aur. Central 2 2 — 4

Skyview 4 1 — 5

Vista PEAK 11, Gateway 1

BOYS SWIMMING

Evergreen 96, Aurora Public Schools 69

200 yard medley relay — 1. Evergreen, 1 minute, 52.72 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Robbie Day (Evergreen), 2 minutes, 10.80 seconds; 200 yard individual medley — 1. Dylan Sroufe (APS), 2 minutes, 21.48 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Gavin Harding (APS), 23.50 seconds; 1-meter diving — 1. Liam Ross (Hinkley), 407.10 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Gavin Harding (APS), 52.74 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Elliot Somers (Evergreen), 55.97 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Robbie Day (Evergreen), 5 minutes, 31.49 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — APS (Liam Ross, Gavin Harding, Dylan Sroufe, Ethan Sroufe), 1 minute, 41.00 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Ethan Sroufe (APS), 59.00 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Memphis Thwaites (Evergreen), 1 minute, 10.43 seconds; 400 yard freestyle — 1. Evergreen, 3 minutes, 45.92 seconds

BOYS LACROSSE

Pueblo West 21, Overland 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver North 10, Smoky Hill 7

Regis Jesuit 18, Mullen 4

St. Mary’s Academy 18, Overland 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23

Cherry Creek def. Regis Jesuit 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22