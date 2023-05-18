AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 17, 2023:

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit 7, Kent Denver 4

Score by quarters:

Kent Denver 1 1 2 0 — 4

Regis Jesuit 4 2 1 0 — 7

Regis Jesuit goals: Logan Farrington 2, Ethan Hughes 2, Ryan Couglin, Reed Foltz, Fletcher Sullivan

GIRLS GOLF

City League Tournament (at Kennedy G.C.)

Team scores: 1. Northfield 276; T2. George Washington 326; T2. Denver East 326; 4. Denver North 347; 5. Thomas Jefferson 356

Top five individuals (par 71): 1. Makaela Swanson (Northfield) 75; 2. SOPHIA CAPUA (VISTA PEAK) 82; 3. Julia Maes Farone (George Washington) 94; 4. Madeleine Clark (Denver South) 96; 5. Sarah Gerlach (Northfield) 100

Colorado League Major (at Springhill G.C.)

Team score: 1. AURORA CENTRAL 358

Individuals (par 65): 1. Melody Sandoval (Thornton) 69; 2. MADDIE DOSSEY (GATEWAY) 110; 3. ESSEYNCE WEDDINGTON (AURORA CENTRAL) 113; 4. NE’AJAH WEST (AURORA CENTRAL) 118; 5. AHNIJAH DAWSON (GATEWAY) 120; 6. ALEXUS LOPEZ (AURORA CENTRAL) 127