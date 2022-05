AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 17, 2022:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 19, Jefferson 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Aur. Central 713 08 — 19 19 3

Jefferson 011 10 — 3 8 2

WP — Aurora Central: Aron Gardea (2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Aurora Central hitting: Alexis Vega 3-3, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Manny Gongora 3-4, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Edgar Alejos Torres 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Aron Gardea 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Luis Gardea 2-5, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Chris Majalca, Emilio Nazario and German Villalobos RBI