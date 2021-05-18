AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 17, 2021:

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 12, Overland 3

Score by innings:

Overland 000 210 0 — 3

Arapahoe 301 053 x — 12

Cherry Creek 10, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 000 000 — 0

Cherry Creek 030 043 — 10

LP — Eaglecrest: Michael Cahill (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Logan Glueckert 1-2; Logan Levian 1-3

Grandview 6, Smoky Hill 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 410 000 1 — 6 8 2

Smoky Hill 001 000 1 — 2 2 1

WP — Grandview: Aiden Biaggi (6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Jordan Flanders (6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). Grandview hitting: Ryan Depew 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Reese Chapman 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Matthew Klaess 2-4, 2B, 2 runs; Devin Halvorson and Austin Yi RBI. Smoky Hill hitting: AJ Hudson 1-3; Trent Blyberg 1-3

Mullen 6, Cherokee Trail 5

Score by innings:

Mullen 002 210 1 — 6

Cher. Trail 010 020 2 — 5

LP — Cherokee Trail: Brad Heap (5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Joe Clinton 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Jacob Frazzini 2-3, run; Andrew Major 1-2, RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 1-2, RBI; Nick Barber 2-4, run, 2 SB; Kaelen Bing RBI

Regis Jesuit 8, Mountain Vista 3

Score by innings:

Mtn. Vista 000 003 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit 020 213 x — 8

WP — Regis Jesuit: Alec Willis (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 2-2, 3B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, run; Alec Willis 3-3

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 9, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Arapahoe 6 3 — 9

BOYS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest 13, Smoky Hill 3

Grandview 18, Cherokee Trail 12

Score by quarters:

Grandview 4 6 4 4 — 18

Cher. Trail 3 2 2 5 — 12

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver South 14, Smoky Hill 2

Grandview 18, Cherokee Trail 6

Score by halves:

Grandview 11 7 — 18

Cher. Trail 4 2 — 6

Grandview goals: Mandy Brockamp 7, Meghan Weiss 4, Saniya Craft 2, Ryan King 2, Jada Cousin, Alexa Weaver, Ashley Weiss. Grandview assists: Brockamp, Craft, Ashley Weiss. Grandview saves: Avery May (12 shots on goal-6 saves)

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail 7, Overland 0

No. 1 singles — Amruta Kelshiker (Cherokee Trail) def. Nikolle Metevia (Overland), 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 singles — Aarzoo Agggarwal (Cherokee Trail) def. Reihan Abar (Overland), WO; No. 3 singles — Mariana Matos Morales (Cherokee Trail) def. Najma Ahmed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Mitali Desai/Risha Goel (Cherokee Trail) def. Jasmine Jones/Sabrene Mechurgui (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Ava Trahan/Grace Trahan (Cherokee Trail) def. Nadifa Omer/Reem Saeed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Tanya Tyagi/Trisha Tyagi (Cherokee Trail) def. Lydia Hulko/Rediet Petros (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Naomi Keiss/Elizabeth Lim (Cherokee Trail) def. Overland, WO

Smoky Hill 7, Eaglecrest 0

No. 1 singles — Valerie Negin (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Brandy Nalyanya (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 singles — Lily Monson (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Poulette Guerra/Josie Frantz (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Lauren Choi/Jaclyn Jenkins (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Piper Neeley/Allison Bousard (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 3-6, 7-5, 12-10; No. 4 doubles — Chandler Bergstrom/Katerina Karpouzos (Smoky Hill) def. Eaglecrest, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2