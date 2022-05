AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 16, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Grandview 3, Legacy 1

Score by halves:

Legacy 0 1 — 1

Grandview 0 3 — 3

Grandview goals: Naomi Clark 2, Isa Dillehay. Grandview assist: Clark