AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 15, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Grandview 8, Denver East 5

Score by innings:

Denver East 000 021 2 — 5

Grandview 430 100 x — 8

WP — Grandview: RJ Richards (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Clifford Goldy 2-2, 3B, 3 RBI, run; Tanner Pachorek 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 runs, 3 SBs; Tony Crow 1-3, RBI, run; Spenser Smock 2 runs; Quinton Kuper RBI

Rock Canyon 4, Regis Jesuit 1 (resumed game)

Score by innings:

Rock Canyon 010 010 2 — 4

Regis Jesuit 100 000 0 — 1