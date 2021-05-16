AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 15, 2021:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 7, Mullen 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 102 310 0 — 7

Mullen 101 100 0 — 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Joe Clinton (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Connor Hardman 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Nick Barber 2-3, run; Andrew Major 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Beau Baldensperger 2-3, RBI; Auston Medina 2 RBI

Cherry Creek 10, Eaglecrest 0

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 521 20 — 10 9 2

Eaglecrest 000 00 — 0 3 3

LP — Eaglecrest: Dante Valdez (1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K. Eaglecrest hitting: Jaxon Paulsen 1-2, 2B; Trey Jaquith 1-1; Jackson Bryant 1-3

Englewood 15, Aurora Central 1

Score by innings:

Aur. Central 001 — 1

Englewood 834 — 15

Grandview 10, Smoky Hill 5

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 010 100 3 — 5

Grandview 600 103 x — 10

LP — Smoky Hill: Kaelor Fogo (4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). Smoky Hill hitting: AJ Hudson 2-3, run; Adian Henry 1-1, RBI; Aaron Elgersma, Calem Grimble and Jackson Van Luit RBI

Rangeview 8, FNE Warriors 1

Vista PEAK 15, Adams City 0

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 347 1 — 15

Adams City 000 0 — 0

WP — Vista PEAK: Tito Braun (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Omar Ruiz 3-3, 2 3B, 3 runs; Ben Spengler 3-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Trey Gray 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Brody Severin 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, run;

GIRLS SOCCER

Vista PEAK 7, Aurora Central 0