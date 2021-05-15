AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 14, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Class 4A spring state championship

Thomas Jefferson 28, Gateway 27

Score by quarters:

Gateway 7 13 0 7 — 27

Th. Jefferson 7 0 13 8 — 28

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington two passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Gabe Broussard receiving touchdown

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 11, Ralston Valley 6

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 000 500 6 — 11

Ralston Valley 000 220 2 — 6

WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Joe Clinton 2-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Bowen Tabola 2-4, 4 RBI; Beau Baldensperger 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Brett Barber 2-5, run

Eaglecrest 7, Arapahoe 4

Score by innings:

Arapahoe 004 000 0 — 4

Eaglecrest 300 202 x — 7

WP — Eaglecrest: Anthony Hernandez (3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Adam Wilmore 1-3, RBI, run; Logan Glueckert 1-3, RBI; Taylor Dooley RBI

Northfield 5, Rangeview 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview 000 000 2 — 2 2 2

Northfield 002 111 x — 5 6 2

Pueblo County 11, Vista PEAK 3

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 001 101 0 — 3 8 0

Pueblo County 231 230 x — 11 18 0

LP — Vista PEAK: Ethan Fitzgerald (3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Jovo Bautista 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Andres May 1-3, RBI, run; Yancy Morales 1-3, run

Skyview 34, Aurora Central 0

Score by innings:

Skyview (16)2(16) — 34

Aur. Central 000 — 0