AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 14, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Class 4A spring state championship
Thomas Jefferson 28, Gateway 27
Score by quarters:
Gateway 7 13 0 7 — 27
Th. Jefferson 7 0 13 8 — 28
Gateway highlights: Erick Covington two passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Gabe Broussard receiving touchdown
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 11, Ralston Valley 6
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 000 500 6 — 11
Ralston Valley 000 220 2 — 6
WP — Cherokee Trail: Tyler Wilcox (6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Joe Clinton 2-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Bowen Tabola 2-4, 4 RBI; Beau Baldensperger 1-3, RBI, 2 runs; Brett Barber 2-5, run
Eaglecrest 7, Arapahoe 4
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 004 000 0 — 4
Eaglecrest 300 202 x — 7
WP — Eaglecrest: Anthony Hernandez (3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Adam Wilmore 1-3, RBI, run; Logan Glueckert 1-3, RBI; Taylor Dooley RBI
Northfield 5, Rangeview 2
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Rangeview 000 000 2 — 2 2 2
Northfield 002 111 x — 5 6 2
Pueblo County 11, Vista PEAK 3
Score by innings:
Vista PEAK 001 101 0 — 3 8 0
Pueblo County 231 230 x — 11 18 0
LP — Vista PEAK: Ethan Fitzgerald (3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Jovo Bautista 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Andres May 1-3, RBI, run; Yancy Morales 1-3, run
Skyview 34, Aurora Central 0
Score by innings:
Skyview (16)2(16) — 34
Aur. Central 000 — 0