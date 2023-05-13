AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, May 13, 2023:

BASEBALL

Adams City 15, Gateway 0

Score by innings:

Adams City 354 3 — 15

Gateway 000 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit 1, Pine Creek 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Regis Jesuit 001 000 0 — 1 4 0

Pine Creek 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Hudson Alpert (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Andrew Bell 1-2, RBI; Evan Di Tanna 1-2, run; Brien Kenny 1-2; Christian Lopez 1-3

Centennial League Challenge

Championship: Cherry Creek 10, Grandview 6

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek 144 010 0 — 10

Grandview 020 310 0 — 6

LP — Grandview: Jax Pfister (3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 R, 3 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Chase Dahir 2-4, RBI; Clifford Goldy 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Tanner Pachorek 1-3, 3 RBI, run; Spenser Smock run

Cherokee Trail 5, Mullen 2

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 120 000 2 — 5

Mullen 000 002 0 — 2

WP — Cherokee Trail: Logan Reid (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Colton Gray 2-2; Johnny Robledo 2-3, 2 runs; Tommy Munch 2-4, RBI, run; Bowen Tabola 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Charlie Boyd 1-3; Zach Garcia 1-3, run; Akoi Burton RBI

Eaglecrest 5, Arapahoe 1

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 101 010 2 — 5

Arapahoe 100 000 0 — 1

WP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Brayden Stufft 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Noah Brown 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Braylan Bell 2-4, 2 runs; John Rossi 1-3, 3B, RBI, run

TRACK & FIELD

City League Championships (at All-City Stadium)

Boys team scores: 1. Northfield 189 points; 2. Denver East 130; 3. Denver South 85.5; 4. VISTA PEAK 80; T5. RANGEVIEW 50; T5. Denver North 50; 7. George Washington 42; 8. Thomas Jefferson 22; T9. Far Northeast 13; T9. Westminster 13; 11. Denver West 11.5; 12. HINKLEY 5; 13. Abraham Lincoln 1

Aurora boys event champions: 4×200 meter relay — Vista PEAK, 1 minute, 29.73 seconds; High jump — Kevin Frazier, 6 feet, 1 inch; Pole vault — Tytus Hettich (Vista PEAK), 12 feet, 1 inch; Triple jump — Micah Dobson (Rangeview), 45 feet, 8 1/2 inches; Shot put — Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 43 feet, 4 inches; Discus — Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 138 feet

Girls team scores: 1. Northfield 190.25 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 116.75; 3. Denver East 99.25; 4. Denver South 93.25; 5. VISTA PEAK 93; 6. George Washington 44; 7. Denver North 39; 8. Thomas Jefferson 21; 9. HINKLEY 20; 10. Far Northeast 15.5; 11. Abraham Lincoln 6

Aurora girls event champions: 100 meter hurdles — Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK), 14.63 seconds; 100 meter dash — Averi Williams (Vista PEAK), 12.34 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK), 43.87 seconds; 200 meter dash — Averi Williams (Vista PEAK), 25.41 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Rangeview, 49.12 seconds; Long jump — Zane Bullock (Rangeview), 17 feet, 1 1/4 inches; Triple jump — Elisha Davis (Rangeview), 35 feet, 8 1/2 inches; Shot put — Leilah Swanson (Hinkley), 35 feet, 9 inches; Discus — Leilah Swanson (Hinkley), 102 feet, 3 inches

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Regis Jesuit 14, Cherokee Trail 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit 16, ThunderRidge 11

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State tournament (at Overland High School)

Championship bracket

Discovery Canyon def. Eaglecrest 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11

Semifinal: Eaglecrest def. Legend 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

Championship: Discovery Canyon def. Eaglecrest 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-18

Consolation bracket

Legend def. Cherokee Trail 24-26, 27-25, 25-21, 27-25