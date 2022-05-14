AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 13, 2022:

BASEBALL

Grandview 4, Legend 3

Score by innings:

Legend 102 000 0 — 3

Grandview 000 211 x — 4

Regis Jesuit 16, Castle View 6

Score by innings:

Castle View 040 20 — 6

Regis Jesuit 406 15 — 16

WP — Regis Jesuit: Hayden Moore (4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Ben Gonzalez 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 3-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Finn O’Connor 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Rogan 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Robbie Dembeck 2-3, RBI, Andrew Bell, Jack Hutchens and Nate McHugh RBI

Colorado League Tournament

Aurora Central 8, Englewood 6

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Englewood 300 200 1 — 6 7 1

Aur. Central 201 041 x — 8 6 3

WP — Aurora Central: Luis Gardea (7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Aurora Central hitting: German Villalobos 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Edgar Alejos Torres 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Emilio Nazario and Chris Majalca RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 2, Rocky Mountain 1 (OT)

Score by halves:

Rocky Mountain 0 1 0 — 1

Grandview 0 1 1 — 2

Grandview goals: Naomi Clark, Madalyn Hopkins (GWG)

Valor Christian 1, Regis Jesuit 1 (Valor Christian wins 5-4 on PKs)

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 0 (4) — 1

Valor Christian 0 1 0 0 (5) — 1

Regis Jesuit goal: Kate Dunne. Regis Jesuit assists: Adeleine Walick

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Cherry Creek 11, Regis Jesuit 10

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 7 3 — 10

Cherry Creek 6 5 — 11

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament (at Gates Tennis Center)

Team scores (through semifinals & playbacks): 1. Cherry Creek 73 points; 2. Fairview 66; 3. Ralston Valley 33; 4. Mountain Vista 26; 5. Fossil Ridge 18; 6. Boulder 15; 7. Valor Christian 14; T8. REGIS JESUIT 12; T8. Heritage 12; 10. Poudre 9; T11. Arapahoe 4; T11. Legacy 4; 13. Denver East 2; T14. Chatfield 1; T14. Rocky Mountain 1; T14. Legend 1; T14. Columbine 1; T14. Doherty 1; T14. Chaparral 1